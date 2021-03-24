Letters:  CVIM’s vaccination efforts deserve praise, support; Republicans’ true intentions are clear

CVIM’s vaccination efforts deserve praise, support

As a volunteer for Centre Volunteers in Medicine, I observe firsthand the critical work this organization is doing to provide health care to the under-served that live and work in Centre County. Especially during these pandemic times, the front-line workers, the behind-the-scenes staff, and countless volunteers are to be commended for their exceptional dedication to our community.

We are all hoping that vaccination is the magic bullet that will allow us to return to a normal life. As I write this in the middle of March, 12,000 individuals in Centre County are partially vaccinated in a population of over 160,000. So, we have a long way to go before we reach “herd immunity.”

CVIM is one of the local agencies that is making this happen. By organizing and funding weekly clinics (CVIM is not eligible for government assistance), CVIM is vaccinating thousands of us each week. While medical services at CVIM are only free to those that can show financial need, all Centre County residents are eligible for COVID vaccination at no cost, made possible by local donations.

We can all do our part by getting vaccinated and by supporting CVIM!

Republicans’ true intentions are clear

I am amazed at the lengths the Republicans will go to follow the lead of Trump and to appeal to his base. They are now willing to take Pennsylvania back into the Jim Crow era with the legislation they are supporting.

Their efforts are nothing more than pure voter suppression. They will say their efforts are to ensure voter security. However, I have not heard any of our local representatives utter one word about Putin’s efforts to support Trump in the recent election. If they really cared about voter security the GOP would take a strong and leading position against such efforts.

We know the Republicans are unable to expand their voter base with the exception of adding the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, white supremacists’ and QAnon conspiracy theorists. The GOP positions are simply those of opposition and are aimed at appealing to their white rural voter base. They make no efforts to develop a set of beliefs that would appeal to the more diverse population that now exists in the U.S. Therefore, their efforts are only aimed at suppressing the voting rights of this more diverse population. Shame on them!

Science doesn’t support Arts Fest cancellation

Canceling Arts Fest 2021, and any other festival or event this summer, is a mistake. Last summer the number of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania bottomed out at significantly low numbers. This year, because of its spread and the vaccine, those numbers will be even less. Even so, as of March 18, 99.98% of Pennsylvanians who have been diagnosed with COVID have survived. Also as of March 18, 77% of Centre County’s deaths have been in the long-term care facility population. For an event that is largely outside, cancellation of the festival is unreasonable. Furthermore, a more significant public event in Pennsylvania, the Carlisle Auto Show, will once again be held this year. It was not canceled last year. This event lasts much longer and draws more people than our summer events here in Centre County. In their case, the state tried to enforce the 250-person limit, but was denied by the court. So, they schemed a confidential agreement with the auto show to allow the event to be held. The science just doesn’t support the cancellation of the Arts Fest 2021 outdoors event. Bring our economy back.