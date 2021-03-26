Letters: Disappointing answers to election questions; Support CVIM for ‘herculean’ effort

Disappointing answers to election questions

On Feb. 19, WPSU’s “Take Note” aired an interview with Senator Jake Corman and Representative Kerry Benninghoff.

Some answers they gave to questions about last fall’s election, and what lies ahead for Pennsylvania voting, should not go unchallenged.

Corman said, “There are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Pennsylvanians who don’t believe the election came off fairly.”

Millions? Really? Senator Corman, do YOU believe the election came off fairly?

After discussing the current Senate select committee to review the 2020 elections, Corman said, “We need to reach out to other states and find out what they do that can improve the Pennsylvania voting system. We need to find the best practices from other states.”

Senator Corman, a slew of recent CDT letters pointed out how well vote-by-mail systems work in Colorado and Oregon. Do you plan to reach out to those states, plus Republican-leaning states that use no-excuse mail-in ballots?

In discussing other states, Corman said, “Florida is the ‘gold standard’ on how to run an election.” Florida successfully used mail-in ballots and early voting.

Senator Corman, why can’t Pennsylvania expand vote-by-mail, and why not expand early voting?

When asked directly if they would say there was not massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania, and that Joe Biden was the fairly elected president, both hedged. Corman said, “I think obviously Joe Biden’s our president. I accept and support that now he’s our president.” Benninghoff said, “I accept the results at this point.”

It was a very disappointing performance.

Support CVIM for ‘herculean’ effort

I got vaccinated March 20 at the Centre Volunteers in Medicine event at Mount Nittany Middle School. I was impressed by the organization and efficiency of the event. No drama, no mistakes, perfect crowd control. And now I have to wait two weeks to return to some semblance of normality.

The effort is herculean on their part, and the benefits reach to all of us. And not only in Centre County, because they will vaccinate people from neighboring counties who do not have easy access to vaccines were they live.

CVIM takes no state money and serves those patients who cannot afford treatment otherwise. They depend on the generosity of the public.

I made a sizable donation to them to give them thanks for all their hard work, and I urge everyone who wishes for our country’s recovery to be generous them.

Pride in Penn State wrestling

Thanks to ESPN I was able to watch every match of every Penn State wrestler at the recent NCAA Wrestling Championships. And how happy I was as I ended up with a feeling of greater pride in our wrestlers and coaches than had our team won the national team trophy. While our team performed in outstanding mode with our placement as runners-up to Iowa for the team trophy, as a “sport nutcase” I shall never forget the performance of our four finalists as they wrestled their respective ways to their champion positions.

I congratulate our four champions for their wrestling skills, their preparation (especially since the Big 10 Wrestling Championships), their patience and perseverance as they thought and wrestled their way through on the mat in the finals, for being coachable, and for their professionalism as student athletes.

I congratulate Coach Cael Sanderson and his team of coaches for being the outstanding coaches that they are. Recent evidence for this? Take another look at the results of our four NCAA champions at the Big 10 Wrestling Championships.

Yes, Iowa won the team trophy (deservedly so), but I am sure that the college wrestling world is thinking and talking more about Penn State wrestling at the moment. And I am sure that Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour knows how important it is to retain our outstanding wrestling coaching team.

For the Glory.