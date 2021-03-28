Letters: Stand with Centre County AAPI residents; COG moving in right direction with regional park

Stand with Centre County AAPI residents

Thank you Borough of State College and Centre Region Council of Governments for condemning anti-Asian hate incidents, rhetoric, and violence. The Atlanta murders have shocked our nation. We can no longer stand silent in face of growing racism and violence.

I remember well the national action after the 1982 murder of Chinese American Vincent Chin by two white auto workers upset over Japanese cars. Hate incidents increased after the tragedies of 9/11 attacks and COVID pandemic. My family and I experienced the bigotry of the Chinese Exclusion Act and subsequent prejudice in Pennsylvania over our lifetimes.

Together, we must combat white supremacy, racism, sexism, homophobia. Over 40 years, I have heard bad jokes and complaints about too many Asian students, too many Asian restaurants, and constant jokes about DWO (Driving while Oriental). Such comments are not harmless. They demonize us and open the door for racist discrimination and treatment.

Nearly 10,000 Asian and Asian Pacific American residents live in Centre County, comprising 6 percent of total population. We are teachers, restaurant workers, business owners, doctors, scientists, elected officials, writers, and artists. We need to hear support from public officials, law enforcement, and community partners. AAPI residents and business owners may not speak up in fear of violence.

State and U.S. officials should pass anti-hate crime resolutions and bills, violence against women bills, and efforts to stem gun violence. Let us fight back against those who would verbally or physically assault AAPI residents because such attacks harm all Americans.

COG moving in right direction with regional park

It was with great appreciation that I read the CDT article that reported the 32 member General Forum of the Centre Region Council of Governments agreed to continue the loan process for constructing playing fields, trails and a fully accessible playground at the proposed Whitehall Road Regional Park.

It is a remarkable achievement for the elected officials from College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton Townships and State College Borough to reach common ground on such an important and sometimes divisive issue. The ability of these women and men from diverse backgrounds to work together sets a standard for our state and federal officials to emulate. The township and borough officials that comprise the COG are testimony that cooperation among different groups is possible when the participants have the willingness to make it so.

When the first phase of the new park is completed, residents will have fields for multiple sports including soccer, lacrosse, flag football and field hockey. There will be the area’s largest playground for children with mobility issues. This improvement will address big deficiency in our park system.

The new park will also offer passive recreation uses too including a two-mile internal trail, and a trailhead to Rothrock State Park. The wood lot on the property will be retained, hundreds of trees planted, and land designated for community gardens.

Thousands of local residents of all ages and interests will benefit from Whitehall Road Regional Park.

Well done COG, stay with it. It will be an awesome park.

Questioning lawmakers after election lies

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, has admitted that story about the election being stolen was a big lie. She has told the court that “no reasonable person” should believe the Big Lie that the election was rigged. Yet, she, Giuliani, Trump and countless Republicans continued to push the lie, inciting distrust and insurrection. The question for central Pennsylvania voters is quite simple. Did Representatives Keller and Thompson as unreasonable persons fall for the lie or were they co-conspirators? Are Legislator Benninghoff and Senator Corman unreasonable gullible persons or did they know what they were doing? Obviously, Ms. Powell should, at the least, lose her license to practice law. Perhaps she and others should be charged with treason.