Letters: Budget priorities address urgent needs; Crevecoeur will work for State College students

Budget priorities address urgent needs

Tony Romm’s story in Monday’s CDT about the budget priorities of the new administration in Washington is exactly the kind of partisan blather veiled as “news” that perpetuates the divide in this country. Nationwide infrastructure overhaul and addressing climate change have been needed for decades. Past presidents and congresses have not delivered on these urgent needs for America because they were tied up in knots by their own snake oil fantasy that we can cut taxes again and again and spend trillions on war and — cross our fingers — it will all magically work out. Likewise, decisively helping small businesses to survive and the unemployed to get back on their feet rather than being thrown into the street due to the pandemic are key actions to build a robust economy and working nation for everyone, not just the privileged. Reasoning people know all of this. The CDT should choose its stories more carefully to reflect reality. These are positive and courageous and vital actions and should be recognized as such.

Crevecoeur will work for State College students

In the primary election on May 18, I strongly encourage you to vote for Carline Crevecoeur, MD, for the State College Area School Board of Directors.

Carline cares deeply about education. As a Haitian-American growing up in New York, she knew education was critical, and she dedicated herself to her studies in order to become a physician. She had a successful career as an OB/GYN before sacrificing that career to raise and help educate her children.

Now, Carline is running for a seat on the school board to help all SCASD kids receive a high-quality, supportive and inclusive education. If you have had the pleasure of meeting her, you know that Carline has a passion for diversity and education, a formidable ability to “get things done,” and a desire to give back to this community. Her ability to collaborate with others would serve her well, and her empathy for students, parents, teachers, and staff would drive her to work tirelessly on their behalf. As a school board member, Carline would help build schools that work for everyone while exercising responsible stewardship of community resources.

How do I know this? Well, I am one of five proud State High graduates lucky enough to be Carline’s kids. My siblings and I enjoyed a fantastic education thanks to my mom’s hard work and the support of SCASD schools. I know she would be a wonderful addition to the State College Area School Board.

I hope you vote for Dr. Carline Crevecoeur this May.

Leous can bring State College together

Although often called largely symbolic, the State College mayor’s powers allow behind the scenes effective leadership, and Jim Leous is the best candidate. Originally elected to a highly polarized SCASD Board, he has brought diverse folks together to make genuine progress. Moderate Republicans in the mold of Steve Dershem should prefer his good government approach, but more importantly, for the majority of progressive Democratic voters, Leous is THE choice to actually achieve progressive results: achieving greater inclusion of students and renters in a diverse city. For years, the Borough Council has been dominated by officials who are nationally liberal but, at home, govern for the primary benefit of various neighborhood homeowners’ associations, dominated of course by affluent white owners. Jim is a long-time homeowner in the Holmes-Foster neighborhood, but he understands how to develop practical solutions to promote greater affordability and accommodate the needs of students as renters while still allowing homeowners to raise their families and enjoy retirement in peace and security.

I supported Leous opponent, Ezra Nanes, in his State Senate campaign and would back him again for posts in Harrisburg or Washington to which he aspires. He is an articulate progressive. If you are satisfied with allowing the council and professional managers to run the borough, and want a mayor who will make you feel good by articulating your own views on major national issues, perhaps he is your choice. For real progressive results at home, vote Leous.