Letters: Not to soon for November 2022 commitments; A candidate’s vision for downtown transformation

Not to soon for November 2022 commitments

Recent CDT letters remind us that all elected state and federal officials representing Centre County could be on the November 2022 ballot.

Pennsylvania Representatives, including Kerry Benninghoff and Scott Conklin, certain state senators, including Jake Corman, and all U.S. Representatives, including Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller, will be up for reelection next year should they choose to run. Together they represent all of the Centre Region and most of Centre County.

Although that election is still some 19 months away, now is the time for incumbents and voters to make serious commitments.

To Benninghoff, Conklin, Corman, Thompson, and Keller: Will you commit NOW to hold multiple town hall meetings in State College, the Centre Region, and Centre County starting as soon as the pandemic allows? To be true town halls, these meetings must be open to the public and press, advertised in advance, with unscreened questions and opportunity for follow-up.

We don’t know when public meetings will be advisable, but each incumbent can commit today. Will each of you promise to do this?

Voters: Will you make a parallel commitment NOW to not vote for any incumbent of either party not willing to hold multiple, open town hall meetings throughout the region? Will you contact your representatives to tell them?

It’s challenging to stay current on pressing issues in Harrisburg and Washington. Regular public town hall meetings will inform us all. Voters should demand them — and incumbents who want our votes should be more than willing to offer them.

A candidate’s vision for downtown transformation

Penn State and State College stand poised to seize an epic opportunity to change the face of downtown State College.

There are plans to demolish the eyesore Hammond Building. Use of that site presents an opportunity to construct a new gateway between downtown and campus that will serve as a catalyst for revitalization of downtown.

I recently met Mayor Filippelli, borough officials and Trustee Jay Paterno and spoke with business owners about my vision for a new gateway and to strengthen town and gown relations. I received much support and encouragement. I am optimistic we can transform downtown.

I propose attractions like a skating rink, an amphitheater, open space and dining venues be part of the new gateway for students, alumni, townspeople and tourists. There are opportunities for state and federal funding, for naming rights, and philanthropy to assist underwriting a new gateway.

While new restaurants and hotels have opened, others have closed. We need imaginative thinking and unparalleled cooperation to rejuvenate and reclaim downtown.

I encourage the university, town officials and business owners to use this unprecedented opportunity to build a new gateway on College Avenue and west of Atherton Street near the new “West Campus.” We have lost the opportunity for the expanded Palmer Art Museum near downtown. Let us not lose other opportunities.

I am a candidate for and hope to be elected to the PSU Board of Trustees. I am committed to working with town and gown to put the “happy” back in Happy Valley.