Letters: Looking forward to safe, in-person town halls; Candidates demonstrate important qualities

Looking forward to safe, in-person town halls

I wanted to publicly respond to a recent letter to the editor in the Centre Daily Times where a State College resident urged state and federal representatives to host open town halls to give constituents an opportunity to ask questions and discuss a variety of issues in anticipation of the November 2022 election.

From the very beginning, my team and I have always supported and encouraged public dialogue — it’s a vital component of a healthy, thriving democracy. Currently, COVID-19 infection numbers are spiking in the State College area, but when conditions are right and it is safe to do so, I would welcome the opportunity to hold public town halls where residents can bring their issues to me in person — again, once it’s safe to do so.

In the meantime, my staff and I can be reached by phone or email if you have any issues or concerns you want to bring to our attention. You can contact my State College district office at 814-238-5477 or my Philipsburg district office at 814-342-4872. In addition, you can reach me by email at RepConklin@pahouse.net.

Open dialogue to discuss issues is important, but we must be able to do so with safety in mind, and I welcome the opportunity in the near future to host open town halls and other related events to keep residents informed and active in the legislative process.

Candidates demonstrate important qualities

State College Borough residents are fortunate to have some exceedingly well qualified candidates running for Borough Council and mayor in the May 18 primary.

Cathy Dauler, Ron Filippelli, and Katherine Yeaple will bring substantial local government knowledge and experience to the job. In addition, and perhaps more importantly, they have demonstrated the ability to listen to and work with residents in an open-minded, calm and professional manner.

Jim Leous will bring those same traits to the mayor’s position. In three school board terms he has listened well to constituents and facilitated compromise, key attributes for a mayor. Unlike advertisements portrayal of his opponent, Jim certainly doesn’t need a bullhorn to force people to listen.

I encourage all Democrats to vote for Dauler, Filippelli, Yeaple and Leous, and Republicans to write them in on their ballots.

Exhibit captures pandemic life in Centre County

“To everything there is a season,” the Bible tells us. In our community we’ve endured four difficult seasons and are beginning a fifth. Spring, summer, fall, winter, and now another spring. We’ve known fear, sickness, losses, loneliness. Deprivations of all sorts and death.

The Bellefonte Art Museum has created a gift for all of us, the “C19 Photo Project: A Time to Remember and A Time to Forget.”

Its catalog observes, “To capture this time in history, the BAM reached out to community members asking them to record their observations and document their memories through photographs.”

Over 100 photos and poems were sent, and they are beautifully displayed in the exhibit itself and in its handsome catalog.

The images evoke sorrow and laughter, tears and smiles. A poem called “Covid Funeral” says, “We can’t hug like people do/at funerals, can’t touch at all.” Masks abound. “Every Day Mask Making” and “Masking 101.” A couple wear masks with Penn State symbols and the caption says “We ARE staying safe.”

C19 can be visited through April and May. Don’t miss it.