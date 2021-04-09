Letters: Zoning change would be detrimental; ‘The people’s voice’ candidate for mayor

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Zoning change would be detrimental

We would like to register our firm opposition to the proposed zoning change for the land on Douglas Drive in Park Forest. Allowing commercial development on these residential parcels would be a destructive policy which the township should reject decisively.

The land in question is on a residential street and immediately adjoins backyards. Commercial buildings here would be not only a nuisance, but a safety hazard bringing traffic to areas where children and animals play. It also borders on a tract of intact forest that provides valuable wildlife habitat and would be threatened by encroaching commercialization. Furthermore, the parcels are located directly in the path of an intermittent stream which is already prone to frequent flash-flooding. Allowing commercial buildings and parking there would cause more flooding, as well as water pollution that would contaminate the Spring Creek watershed.

It should also be noted that, at a time when the township professes interest in promoting affordable housing, the proposed zoning change appears to allow developers to destroy two units housing families in favor of expanding a commercial strip. Allowing this would make a mockery of claims to support affordable housing and threaten the residents with the loss of their homes. Changing zoning on request also weakens the law, letting developers alter the rules at their whims. Patton Township should reject this proposal in a manner that sends a clear message that its neighborhoods and homes are not a playground for commercial interests to destroy.

‘The people’s voice’ candidate for mayor

I grew up in State College. In my junior year at Penn State, I was elected to Borough Council. As a councilperson, I listened to voices from all segments of the community — small business persons, homeowners, seniors, children, and yes, students. The problems that we faced then, especially controlling growth, improving town and gown relations, and human relations issues have only become more daunting and complex today.

In a Home Rule Municipality, the power of the mayor is symbolic. The mayor doesn’t have a vote but leads by weight of the authority of the office. The mayor works with council toward compromise and offers a vision for the community’s future. As the people’s voice, the mayor should have their ear to the ground and be present.

Ezra Nanes has the vision, leadership and people skills to get the job done. Ezra is the kind of person who listens as much as he speaks. He will be available to the public and will be the people’s voice.

I got involved in local government in 1969 while at State High when Mayor Lang appointed me to his Youth Advisory Council; I wouldn’t be surprised if Ezra would use similar advisory groups to solicit public opinion from all segments of the community. State College faces major issues — neighborhood preservation, downtown growth straining the infrastructure, police reform, and more, State College needs an accessible Mayor like Ezra with a vision and powerful voice.

Nanes has the right background, priorities

To know Ezra Nanes is to be amazed by his boundless energy and unceasing dedication to our community. His patience and kindness are matched by genuine curiosity and a desire to connect with other people. Ezra’s business background provides the right foundation to navigate post-COVID financial challenges. His campaign for State Senate demonstrated commitment, vision and determination to stand up for the change our community needs. Now more than ever, we need a mayor committed to local business, sustainable carbon-neutral growth, LGBTQA+ rights, and racial justice. Join me May 18 and cast your vote for Ezra Nanes for State College mayor.