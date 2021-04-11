Letters: Performing arts center needed in Centre County; 2022 election critical to Pa.’s future

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Performing arts center needed in Centre County

Community-based arts organizations stand proudly alongside Centre County’s larger institutions in presenting the performing arts. They make up a year-round community of professional and amateur performing artists welcoming people of all ages to music, dance and theater. Together they “allow residents and visitors to experience a richness in the arts and culture that is only matched in larger urban areas.” (From the Borough of State College’s 2009 Strategic Plan.)

After decades of serving the community with inspired performances, these organizations are now working together to meet a pressing need. They seek to create a mid-size arts space with amenities now missing from the community. There is presently no performing arts facility available to these organizations that includes in one building: a stage of adequate size and an adequate fly space for sets and scenery, adequate acoustical qualities, sufficient dressing room space, an orchestra pit, appropriate number of seats for the audience, office and storage space, rehearsal space and lobby and concession space. The effort to realize such a venue represents a commitment to building new audiences and offering new levels of performance and education in Centre County.

The Nittany Performing Arts Centre has been established to create a performing arts center, easily accessible for audiences in Centre County, with optimal acoustics and an exhilarating atmosphere. The center will serve as a venue and arts incubator for the community’s performing arts including music, dance, and theater. You will find more information and the latest NPAC news at www.nittanypac.org.

2022 election critical to Pa.’s future

Thieves do their work in secrecy because they don’t want to get caught and face the consequences. But what if there are no consequences for theft? Then what?

Georgia is “then what.” Georgia Republican legislators realized there aren’t any consequences for stealing. So, they’re stealing elections and a fair democratic process. And they’re doing it legally and in plain sight.

This is happening in states where the Republicans have a “trifecta.” That is, where they control both houses of the state legislature and have a Republican governor.

Pennsylvanians shouldn’t say “Well, that’s Georgia for you, that can’t happen here.” It most certainly can. Only Governor Tom Wolf stands in the way of a Republican trifecta in Harrisburg.

Republicans state Senator Jake Corman and Representative Kerry Benninghoff have already shown they will use their powers to “investigate” fair elections and push voter suppression wherever they can to steal elections.

Republican Congressmen Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller don’t vote in Harrisburg, but they have clearly shown they swallowed the Big Lie about fraud in our honest election and are willing to overthrow our democracy.

The 2022 elections will determine if Pennsylvania turns into Georgia-north with a Republican trifecta in Harrisburg. Our future hangs in the balance.

We’ve learned democracy and honest elections are fragile things. And brazen Republican thieves will try to steal both of them legally and in broad daylight unless there are consequences. Unless we unite to vote the thieves out.