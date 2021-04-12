Letters: Council member’s Osagie argument doesn’t add up; Vote for experience in important election

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Council member’s Osagie argument doesn’t add up

Councilwoman Engeman wrote in a recent letter that systemic racism was not a factor in Osagie’s death. Her questionable defense for that statement claims 1. “history never killed anyone” and 2. systemic racism requires a “notion of repetition.” She alludes that State College police have existed for a long time without any/many deaths of a Black person, therefore, State College police do not have a systemic racist issue.

Syllogistically, the conclusion does not equate. If State College were a self-contained ecosystem void of outside forces, this argument may prevail. But history and biases of the U.S. are part of everything. One may never perform a biased act, but still be harboring systemic racism. With the rampant evidence across the country, we must review ourselves, our acts and our history of denial to be sure.

I cannot say that systemic racism was involved in the death of Osagie. But, I cannot say that it wasn’t. That is for an open review process to decide.

Every day we hear references, perhaps subliminal to us, that white is good and Black is bad. The phrase “it’s not black and white” has connotations that if it’s black, it’s not good. Black arts or black ops denote evil, sinister or subversive. We can all claim that we didn’t mean it that way, but by repeating history, the connotation comes along with as well.

To your final point Councilwoman Engeman, I would like to see comity, conversation, connection and concord. It’s time to act rather than deny, wait and hope.

Vote for experience in important election

The upcoming borough election will be one of the most important local elections that this community has ever experienced. Never has this area been impacted to the degree that the COVID pandemic inflicted. Now, more than ever, is the time to rally behind proven leaders who have a depth and understanding of our community to effectively manage and implement good government policies to stabilize and then facilitate the community’s exit from this pandemic. We cannot afford to allow candidates into office who are part of or supported by organizations who are advocating ideas that have shown to destabilize communities, such as seriously cutting the police budget or making false accusations regarding the conduct of our police department and our borough leaders. As borough residents you are entrusted with the safety and financial stability of not only the borough but also College and Harris townships, totaling nearly 50,000 souls. Those of us who do not reside in the borough and, therefore, cannot vote, are asking that you exercise all due diligence in selecting candidates for all of our sakes. For Borough Council please vote for Ron Filippelli, Catherine Dauler and Katherine Yeaple for the three vacant seats. These candidates combine forward thinking with the know-how that only experience can provide. For mayor, only Jim Leous has the necessary experience and proven leadership. Take the time to review his conduct as shown by his accomplishments and steady leadership while serving three terms on the SCASD school board.