Letters: Biden’s plan is what we need; Candidates have the right experience, abilities

Biden’s plan is what we need

The Biden Administration has taken extraordinary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s working. Next up, is our economic health. Taking a page from FDR’s New Deal, President Biden proposed a social contract/recovery bill that’s centered on climate-friendly infrastructure to repair decades of under-investment in energy, education, health care and “green” innovations. Republicans say he’s gone too far; others say not far enough.

It’s not an Elon Musk-focused plan to build SpaceX rockets that will take us to Mars to avoid Earth’s problems. And it’s not a Jeff Bezos “Blue Origin” rocket venture. True, our problems have festered, and the pandemic is a crisis, but we don’t need to move to another planet. At least not yet. Bill Gates, and (hopefully) most of us, believe we can “save” our planet, and improve our well-being. Biden’s plan can get us there.

Biden’s plan is big. Some critics say it goes too far; others say not far enough. While George Bush denied the Kyoto Protocol, and Trump took pleasure in subverting climate initiatives, most large corporations paid no income tax. Biden will reset our country’s priorities, with empathy and pragmatism, as he reworks the country’s needs.

Already, Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement, and appointed John Kerry as Envoy, with Cabinet-level rank. Biden will hold a climate summit (remotely) on April 22, Earth Day. Biden’s Plan is what we need.

Nanes has right qualities for mayor

We are pleased to write this letter recommending Ezra Nanes, candidate for mayor of State College. Ezra, his lovely wife, Mieke, and two fun-loving children, have been our neighbors for the past nine years. This neighborhood here in West College Heights has been “graying” over the past two decades so it is a special pleasure for us to see their children and friends playing in their back yard!

Ezra is a man of high moral character, always ready to lend a helping hand. Since we are both approaching our nineties, it is especially comforting to know that he is right across the street. When there is a local or national vote approaching we also know Ezra will have appropriate lawn signs for us.

The issues that Ezra is passionate about include fostering a welcoming community, support local businesses, and ensuring racial justice and LGTBQA rights.

Without question, Ezra has the many leadership and social qualities to be an outstanding mayor for our community!

Candidates have the right experience, abilities

Jim Leous, Cathy Dauler, Ron Filippelli and Katherine Yeaple have the knowledge, experience, and competencies to provide State College residents with a sustainable, safe community. Democrats will find them on their ballots; Republicans can write them in on theirs.

As mayor, Jim will be a careful listener, calm voice of reason, and excellent moderator. As a three-term school board member he consistently has demonstrated excellent judgment.

Cathy, Ron and Katherine not only have the experience that past council service brings; they also have shown their abilities to work through difficult issues in a calm, respectful manner.

We need elected officials with the above-cited qualities who will constructively address post-pandemic issues (e.g., borough finances, public safety, justice and business recovery) as well as the problems raised by those who have defamed borough officials and others, defaced public property, and broken laws by blocking our streets.