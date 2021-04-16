Letters: Vote in a new era in State College; Dauler and Filippelli are proven leaders

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Vote in a new era in State College

It is time for the leaders of the past to step aside and for the community to vote for the leaders of today and tomorrow:

Divine Lipscomb is a restorative justice advocate that has worked tirelessly for environmental, social, and criminal justice. He also has been a successful entrepreneur and as an adult learner, brings the dual perspective of both a town resident and as a student. His experience and expertise provide diverse insight to create more equity within the community that will address the root of issues, not merely glossing over the symptoms.

Gopal Balachandran is a former public defender and current law professor. His experience and expertise provide him the insight to the racial, social, and economic disparities within our society and its justice system. His understanding of law can reshape fair and equitable ordinances and zoning practices.

Rich Biever is a local business owner. During the time of COVID, he has managed his business successfully to continue to adapt to the constantly changing guidelines presented to the small businesses that are the backbone of our local economy. His focus on the arts has permitted him to observe and establish creative solutions that he can blend with pragmatic ideas. His experience helps provide diverse solutions to problems we face.

It is time for people to vote for individuals that will work together to re-imagine, reinvest, and renew State College Borough. The experience of Divine, Gopal, and Rich matters. Vote for them May 18.

Time for Pa. to be part of the climate change solution

Climate change is undoubtedly a significant environmental issue of our future generations. For too long, Pennsylvania has been a major part of the problem. It’s time to be a part of the solution.

State officials are proposing that Pennsylvania joins the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a program that has dramatically reduced climate pollution in many of our neighboring Northeast states. The public comment period showed that Pennsylvanians overwhelmingly support joining this successful program and Penn State has certainly shown their support too. Pennsylvania joining RGGI will help us curb pollution that is harming our health, environment, and climate while also helping us raise revenue to invest in the clean energy transition.

We need to start protecting our grandchildren and move full steam ahead with joining RGGI. Pennsylvania Senator Corman and Representative Benninghoff do not have stellar environmental lifetime scorecards from the League of Conservation Voters (25% for Corman and 10% for Benninghoff) but they have a chance to stop failing environmentally by voting NO on any bill that would prevent the state from taking this important step, including HB637 and SB119.

Dauler and Filippelli are proven leaders

Decisions made now will affect State College for many years in the future. State College Borough residents will select candidates for the council in the May primary election. Cathy Dauler and Ron Filippelli will be on the ballot. Both are well known for their volunteer service in our community, and have always been there when needed.

They have always been strong proponents for inclusion of everyone, and fiscal responsibility. For several years, at different times, each was a member of the Downtown Improvement District, while I was the chairman. This gave me an excellent opportunity to observe their ability to evaluate proposals, work with other members, and listen to the public. Cathy and Ron were always prepared, and they were willing to objectively examine any issue.

I am certain that their previous experience, loyalty and commitment will be a fine addition to the State College Borough Council. I confidently recommend both of these candidates for your vote in the May primary election.

OLLI course focuses on athletic scholarships

Central Pennsylvania is very fortunate to have an organization such as the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Penn State (OLLI) that offers courses on a variety of subjects both in person and by Zoom. One that may be of particular interest to Happy Valley residents is a program on the history of women’s and men’s intercollegiate athletic scholarships. We have the good fortune to have the excellent Penn State archivist, Jackie Esposito, to be involved in presenting the women’s side of the equation while I will present the story of men’s athletic scholarships, which were once taboo for two decades at Penn State. Photos have been provided by Paul Dzyak of the Penn State Archives. For those interested in the full array of programs contact Spring Younkin, program coordinator at Ollie at 814-867-4281, or if you are interested in the athletic scholarships at Penn State, call her about the presentation on April 20.

Learning from history

Last week was Holocaust Remembrance week. On Thursday, sirens blew across Israel, announcing two minutes of silence to remember the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis during WWII.

The week prior, a letter to the editor by Borough Councilwoman Janet Engeman questioned the cultural significance of history. Her letter suggested history is merely an assembly of ticked boxes along a timeline, “a continuous chronicle of public circumstances.” This argument is used to keep bygone events from interrupting the relative stability of the moment. It is a tactic some current community leaders and community members are using to distance themselves from the difficult questions regarding the killing of Osaze Osagie at the hands of a State College policeman two years ago.

We are a collective story. What has happened in our community makes us who we are. Dare we forget the names of those who have been victims of gun violence, COVID-19, social injustices and other forms of abuse and brutality. Progress is not an act of rejecting our past but accepting our flaws and learning to become better people and a stronger community. Our leaders need to take these bold steps forward. If we do not embrace our history, we will suffer from persistent amnesia and bear the consequences.

Sad times for college sports

Sunday’s CDT reported the demise, at the University of Minnesota, of men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and men’s indoor track and field as “... a move athletic director Mark Coyle called necessary to help offset a $45-$65 million deficit due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The savings? “$1.6 million. Or just over 1% of the athletic department’s $123 million budget.”

The annual salary of P.J. Fleck, head football coach? $4.75 million annually.

At a very modest annual salary of “only” $3 million for Fleck, three team sport programs could have been saved! How many student-athletes would have benefited? Certainly more than one football coach.

Unfortunately, this kind of obsequious deference to football programs is pervasive across the NCAA – including Penn State. Poor James Franklin is “... scheduled to earn at least $6 million (only $5.5 guaranteed), including a $500,000 year-end retention bonus, if he remains Penn State’s coach through 2021,” according to All Penn State. This is a raise of at least $300,000 from last year. And Franklin has not publicly reported any salary concession due to COVID.

Sad times.