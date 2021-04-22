Letters: Learn how to help the ‘insect apocalypse’; Experience matters on Borough Council

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Learn how to help the ‘insect apocalypse’

It was refreshing to read two articles in the CDT’s April 11 Spring Home & Garden section about pollinators and other insects. In recent decades, entomologists have documented alarming declines in occurrence, richness and range of insects around the world. Additionally, some recent studies have reported that insect abundance and biomass, often of common species, are rapidly declining, which has led some to dub the phenomenon as an “insect apocalypse.”

We know that climate change and the overall degradation of habitat are bad news for biodiversity in general, and that insects are dealing with the particular challenges posed by pesticides, along with the effects of losing meadows, forests, etc. to the relentless expansion of human spaces.

The CDT piece on native plants mentions monarch butterflies, whose population has fallen by 90% in the last 20 years ... a loss of 900 million individuals! The rusty-patched bumblebee is another species, perhaps now locally extirpated, whose numbers have dropped by 87% in the U.S.

Insects may be the wildlife we know best — the non-domesticated animals whose lives intersect most intimately with our own. Less than 1% of the millions of species are considered pests, while we depend on insects to pollinate three quarters of our food crops, a value of $500 billion annually.

For those interested in learning what is really happening, why it matters and how we can help in reversing the Insect apocalypse, the Xerces Society is holding a Zoom event on April 22, Earth Day, at 10 a.m.: https://www.xerces.org/events/webinars.

Experience matters on Borough Council

It’s concerning to see the CDT (April 11) give such prominent display, free publicity, and seeming favoritism to certain local municipal candidates, heralding diversity. But In fact, three other candidates — Filippelli, Yeaple and Dauler, are also fighting for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Equally important, I am concerned about what the CDT article doesn’t report about candidates Lipscomb, Balachandran and Biever: none have one iota of experience in municipal government or service to any of the authorities, boards or commissions. As a former Borough Council member, I know the purview of council includes a $50 million budget, public safety and health, infrastructure, zoning, taxes, affordable housing, a healthy downtown and economy, sewers and sanitation, ordinances and fines, and an array of neighborhood services from snow removal to tree care. Council’s work encompasses much more than these “one-issue” candidates seem prepared or equipped to handle.

Fortunately, the borough voters have an opportunity to select some excellent candidates of broad depth, experience and wisdom; candidates of fine character and work ethic who also cherish the values of inclusion, equity, and the dignity and worth of all its citizens. I am describing Ron Filippelli, Kathryn Oh Yeaple, and Cathy Dauler. And let’s not denigrate these good council candidates with ageist tropes of being old and passe; in fact, all three remain as valuable assets precisely for what Borough Council leadership needs in 2021.

Huff understands SCASD’s needs

Do you ever wish you had the nerve and energy to run for SCASD school board, but know it isn’t your cup of tea? Then you learn that an awesome candidate, someone you know, is committing herself to this endeavor! Jackie Huff is an intentional, thoughtful, and civically engaged person. Jackie has public high school teaching experience, college teaching experience and is a parent of a student in the district.

Jackie cares about how the school district operates, from pencils to pedagogy. She researches complex problems to guide her decisions in determining the best course of action. Jackie is a collaborator that would listen to input from parents, students and community members and work to address school concerns. Having been a teacher in a public school system, Jackie knows the needs and will work to ensure that important resources are available for learning. I support Jackie Huff for SCASD school director and hope you will too.

Support for radar speeding enforcement

The Patton Township Board of Supervisors asks Centre County residents to join us in urging our state representatives to support House Bill 606, which would permit our municipal police officers to use radar for speed enforcement after appropriate training.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the country that does not allow for local use of radar. This legislation is a public safety measure for the good of Centre County residents. The National Highway Safety Commission reported that in 2018 Pennsylvania was third highest in the country in the number of speeding related fatalities on local roadways.

This bill includes safeguards to prevent “policing for profit.” A municipality receives only a small portion of the base fine which does not cover the personnel costs of using these devices.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Greg Rothman, is supported by the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association. It unanimously passed out of the House Transportation Committee.

When the House is in session the weeks of April 19 and 26, we urge Reps. Kerry Benninghoff and Scott Conklin to support bringing this bill to the full House for a vote and to approve it for Senate consideration.