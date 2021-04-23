Letters: Short fights fiercely for Penn State; Appreciation for swift Ferguson Township response

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Short fights fiercely for Penn State

I am writing to support the reelection of Brandon Short to the Penn State Board of Trustees.

Having worked closely with Brandon on the board for almost three years on some important initiatives, I have the highest regard for his judgment, his intellect, his experience, and perhaps most importantly, his unimpeachable character and great heart.

This is a man unafraid to say what others may not want to hear, who speaks truth to power without regard for personal consequences, and acts when no one else will.

Along with Franco Harris, Brandon was there early and often defending Joe when most others shrank away. This is a man who cares passionately about Penn State, who considers being able to serve on the board both an honor and his highest duty. There are few who will fight more fiercely than he will for all of us and for Penn State.

I support him without reservation.

Appreciation for swift Ferguson Township response

Around noon on March 26, as we drove onto our Circle, there was one of our 50-foot spruce trees across the street.

Ferguson Township police were here immediately! Township trucks arrived. The tree was pulled sideways, lifted, cut into log lengths and loaded into a truck.

In not much more than an hour township workers were finished. Amazing work! Deep thanks.

Borowicz fails to listen to gerrymandering concerns

In March, Fair Districts PA embarked on a March toward transparency campaign in which volunteers requested meetings with their own state representatives and senators in every district in Pennsylvania. Such meetings have been scheduled in over 150 districts, including the 83rd (Jeff Wheeland’s) and 100th (Speaker Bryan Cutler’s) house districts.

Most of the legislators have been gracious. If they were too busy to meet themselves, they gave their constituents the opportunity to meet with staff members. Many Pa. legislators have taken the time to listen to constituents share concerns about gerrymandered districts and splintered counties and municipalities. As a result of those meetings, many legislators agreed to sign on as co-sponsors of the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (LACRA), House Bill 22 and Senate Bill 222. Other legislators asked for more information, sometimes continuing to dialogue with constituents. Some have elected not to co-sponsor and have provided their reasons. We are grateful to ALL these legislators for taking time to listen to their constituents.

Sadly, Rep. Stephanie Borowicz has refused to meet with us or let us meet with a staff member. We contacted her office five times and were rebuffed or ignored each time.

This year Pennsylvania’s legislative districts will be redrawn, to serve for the next 10 years. We want the opportunity to explain why we need new rules to ensure fair maps. This issue is critically important, and we want Rep. Borowicz to represent us. We don’t want our maps to be gerrymandered again by either party.

Dauler, Filippelli are committed to the community

Ron Filippelli and Cathy Dauler are running for State College Borough Council. In my opinion, both Filippelli and Dauler have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the community. I have known Ron Filippelli personally and served with him on the board of the State College Community Land Trust. The SCCLT is a nonprofit low-income housing NGO that continues to promote diversity, sustainability, and inclusion in the borough since its founding in 1996. With the focus on student rentals and weekend homes in State College, workforce housing remains a critical issue for the borough. He was crucial to the SCCLT’s Greenbuild project which saw two moderate-income homes built with energy-saving aspects. While it may seem ancillary, workforce housing promotes diversity, inclusion, and equity. In addition to work with the SCCLT, both Filippelli and Dauler have promoted workforce housing through local nonprofits in the borough throughout their tenures on the borough council.

With so many issues and questions confronting our community today, Cathy Dauler and Ron Filippelli have demonstrated the commitment and principles to help the borough during these uncertain times and allow us to grow and become stronger in the face of the divisiveness that grips our society.

Nanes would help State College meet climate goals

In the next few years, State College Borough government is facing a number of challenges. The mayor, as the most visible member of borough government, has an important part to play in meeting those challenges. That is why, even though I have great respect for his opponent, I will vote for Ezra Nanes in the Democratic Primary on May 18.

These challenges include issues of race, equity, and policing, our relationship with Penn State, our rebuilding from the pandemic, and moving State College Borough toward our carbon neutrality goals by 2050. Ezra is dedicated to all of these goals, but I discuss here his dedication to the fourth.

I met Ezra during his campaign for the State Senate in 2018 and was involved with his interview for the endorsement of the Sierra Club which he obtained for that candidacy. Among all the Centre County candidates for state office that year, Ezra took the strongest environmental stand, endorsing the goal of 100% carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner. While running against a heavily financed incumbent, Ezra refused to take money from the fossil fuel industry.

These stands are important because the borough and other local governments are working to meet ambitious climate adaption goals set out in resolutions by State College Borough Council and by Ferguson Township. A large portion of this effort will be public education. That education component will be greatly enhanced by a dedicated State College Mayor. Ezra Nanes would be that mayor.