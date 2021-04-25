Letters: Vote ‘no’ on shifting power for disaster emergencies; Important traits for community leaders

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

Vote ‘no’ on shifting power for disaster emergencies

Forty-one days is the number of days the Pennsylvania Senate will be in session in 2021.

The House has scheduled 69 days to be in session.

The Pennsylvania House and Senate constitute the Pennsylvania General Assembly. This body has proposed two state Constitutional Amendments to take away the governor’s power to deal with a disaster emergency and shift this power to the General Assembly.

How can the House and Senate – Pennsylvania General Assembly – be in charge of emergency procedures being in session 41 days a year?

If these amendments pass, Pennsylvania residents will have no help from the state or federal government until the General Assembly takes action. When will that be? Have you ever known a time that the General Assembly acted quickly?

Remember the ‘72 flood? Roads and bridges were out, most of Pennsylvania was flooded, houses disappeared, people were homeless, etc. How could the General Assembly – Pennsylvania Senate and House – meet and act quickly in such a disaster?

For complete information about these proposed amendments go to: https://www.dos.pa.gov/VotingElections/Pages/Joint-Resolution-2021-1.aspx.

Vote “No” on ballot questions:

• Proposed Constitutional Amendment – Article III, Section 9, and

• Proposed Constitutional Amendment – Article IV.

Important traits for community leaders

With election primaries on May 18 and the mayor and three council seats open, I have been reflecting on my experience on State College Borough Council since taking office in January 2020. It did not turn out as expected — from COVID-19, to nationwide concerns about bias in our police forces, to divisions deeper than I ever thought possible. And there are new challenges on the horizon, not the least of which is an actively changing climate.

What does this mean for local leadership going forward?

My Ph.D. research focused on how groups work together for creative outcomes. Research has consistently shown links between diversity and creativity in groups, with groups high in heterogeneity faring better than homogenous groups when performing complex tasks, according to Kurtzberg from Rutgers. Moreover, what is often referred to as “deep diversity”—such as knowledge perspectives and cognitive approaches — contribute most to the creative process by providing more information and ideas, stimulating thinking, and bringing different networks and resources, according to a study by Staples and Zhao. Seeking out these traits in community leaders will increase our problem-solving abilities moving forward.

Please learn about the candidates and ask them what fresh perspectives they bring to current and future challenges. I am eager to welcome new council members who share my passion for creative solutions, bring new networks and resources to the conversation, possess an open mind and willingness to listen to fresh ideas, and will promise to create an atmosphere of trust for all voices to be heard.

Bellefonte school board’s decision a ‘disgrace’

Images usually consist of two main things, the image itself and then the purpose behind the image. It’s like a bikini bathing suit, what it reveals is very pleasant to the eyes, however, what it conceals is absolutely vital. I always considered the strong chiseled face of an Indian chief in full head dress as something pleasant to look upon and I always thought that the purpose behind that image stood for tradition, honor, and fair play. I was born and raised in Bellefonte, and except for a three-year stint in the military, I have lived here all of my life believing what our mascot meant and stood for, only to now find out I was wrong? I think NOT. I believe, that if something “offends” me, say like a certain TV show, I simply turn the channel or shut off the TV all together. I think it is high time the school board “turns” the channel. One board member was quoted as saying “a thankless job for thankless people.” If you didn’t know the board wasn’t a thankless job before you ran for it, then you didn’t read the job description. As far as the thankless people, try doing what they want you to do while representing them and that problem will take care of itself. This is truly a sad day in our history, and as far as I’m concerned an absolute disgrace. Show your concern on April 27th.

Nanes will stand up to injustice

The defacing of the MLK mural in State College by a white supremacist group serves as yet another reminder that the borough needs leadership that is willing to take a clear stand on issues of social justice. This is why I fully support Ezra Nanes as the next mayor of State College. Ezra will be a mayor who won’t be silent in the face of injustice; he is an explicit advocate for racial justice, equity and LGBTQ+ rights. He’s a passionate progressive who is committed to helping make our community one that embodies the values of inclusivity, equity and justice.

I have known Ezra for over 10 years; we first met when he was a student in the Smeal MBA program, and he worked for me then as a graduate assistant. When he graduated from the program, Ezra had attractive opportunities to go elsewhere, but he and his partner Mieka deliberately chose to make State College their home. They love this community and are dedicated to it. I’m confident that Ezra will be an effective mayor who can lead State College through its recovery from the pandemic and will tirelessly work to make our community a more just and equitable place. Ezra is one of the most hard-working, optimistic and effective people that I have met. He is a warm, compassionate and empathetic leader who truly cares about people, and has proven himself to be a coalition builder who can bring people together, regardless of their backgrounds.