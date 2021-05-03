Letters: No justification for tax on EVs, hybrids; A bigger picture look at Earth Day

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times welcomes letters endorsing candidates in the May 18 primary election and will accept letters that are received by May 10. Letters are subject to editing, must be based on facts and should avoid attacks on other candidates.

No justification for tax on EVs, hybrids

Climatologists are in general agreement that global warming is approaching a catastrophic tipping point. Most also agree that our use of fossil fuels (coal, petroleum, natural gas) is a leading causative factor. The United States is one of the world’s major offenders, and the estimated 250 million “light” vehicles (mainly private automobiles and trucks) on U.S. highways constitute an important source of greenhouse gases.

Since their introduction in the United States in 1999, electric (“plug-in”) and hybrid vehicles have won more than 2% of the U.S. market. As their number continues to grow, greenhouse gas emissions should diminish. Some hybrids, for example, achieve gas mileage close to three times that of conventional gasoline fueled automobiles (58 mpg vs. 22 mpg). “Plug-in” vehicles are even more efficient.

Despite such performance, Republican leaders in Congress propose to institute a (punitive) tax on electric and hybrid automobiles! What are they thinking?

Their only justification for such a tax is to pay the cost of an electric distribution and charging network along U.S. highways. They appear to forget that under a capitalist system, the profit motive has proven more than adequate to ensure construction of a highly efficient distribution system for petroleum-based fuel: Surely the same motivation would assure construction of a vastly simpler system of electric charging facilities.

Anderson deserves your vote for SCASD board

As the parent of two children in State College schools, I want the school board to include members committed to the best interest of children across the district, at all education levels and from all backgrounds. That is why I am voting for Deborah Anderson, whose longtime involvement in various school committees demonstrates her true interest in and ability to be a valuable member of the board.

I have known Deborah for more than 10 years, and have always been impressed by her thoughtful consideration when discussing virtually any topic. She is a true listener and a compassionate friend. During the pandemic, I have frequently sought out Deborah to discuss the nuances of different policies and decisions related to COVID-19.

Deborah has long attended board and committee meetings so she could better understand the inner workings of our large school district, and to advocate for the diverse needs of its students. The parent of two high school students involved in athletics and band, she has been very involved in booster organizations for those activities, as well as the Ferguson Elementary and Mount Nittany Middle School PTO and district-level committees.

If elected, Deborah would continue her longtime involvement in our district, but with a platform where she can better address the various issues facing our diverse student population. Her goal is simple: to serve our district and its students. Please vote for Deborah Anderson in the primary election on May 18.

A bigger picture look at Earth Day

Although the day was cold and windy, I was happy to attend the Earth Day rally on campus. There were some very impressive speakers including young people from State College area schools.

I was very glad that there was a call for Penn State to divest from fossil fuels and to bring town and the university together on the issue of climate action.

But one message, from Abby LaPorta of the Sunrise Movement was disturbing to me. As the CDT article reiterated, she said “Earth Day is not about planting trees and saving polar bears, it is about humanity.”

But Earth Day is about planting trees (they are a carbon sink!) and saving polar bears — we are all interconnected in the web of life. It certainly isn’t just about humanity. It is about every living creature on our beautiful planet. It is our humanity’s connection to all living things, including trees and polar bears.

It is anthropocentric and shortsighted to think that Earth Day, climate change, plastic pollution and the sixth great extinction are not interconnected. All are most certainly connected to human life and “that living, breathing person next to you” as she stated. Perhaps her earlier choice of words was misguided. I get the human connection, obviously, but what is needed is to look at the bigger picture. The safety and well-being of every living thing is what we must work to protect. Then we all flourish. Sharing that understanding is what Earth Day is all about.

Katherine Yeapel For Borough Council

Kathy Yeaple was appointed to Borough Council in 2020 to fill a former council member’s unfinished term. As any new council member discovers, there is a steep learning curve involved. Fortunately, Kathy’s background as a former transportation planner with state and local experience helps her understand how budgets work. Budget approval is a primary Borough Council responsibility. It is especially crucial now as the borough has experienced a revenue shortfall and additional expenses due to the effects of the pandemic.

In addition, Kathy’s training as a registered nurse gives her a valuable perspective on community health. She is a strong advocate for creating a state recognized Health Office here that sets wellness goals and plans and coordinates strategic responses to public health needs.

Although Kathy Yeapel has served only a short time on council, she has proved to be a thoughtful and valuable member. Her determination to base her decisions on facts and to listen carefully to a range of opinions reveals qualities that citizens appreciate. She has spoken often as a Good Government advocate and demonstrates in her actions what she advocates.

We encourage voters to familiarize themselves with Kathy Yeapel’s platform before voting. We’re very happy she’s decided to take up this challenge to run for a full four year term.