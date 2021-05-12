Letters: Put people ahead of politics; Vote ‘no’ on limit to governor’s power

Put people ahead of politics

I support Jim Leous for mayor of State College. I have known Jim since 2009 when he coached my son’s varsity hockey team to victory. He devoted countless hours as a role model for our growing youth. He understands that raising a child takes a village. He has substance.

I first met Ron Fillipelli last fall when I was appointed to State College Borough Council. In that time, I have found Ron to be a man of integrity. Ron’s contributions to the community are too numerous to list, but the new airport improvements come to mind. Ron is a doer.

Cathy Dauler’s work with the Neighborhood Coalition is immeasurable. We all gained from her commitment to neighborhoods. Thanks to her, my neighborhood is safe and quiet from the traffic of 10,000 daily commuters! She also understands the value of “Main Street” to our borough. Stores have closed in the pandemic, and many are struggling to stay afloat. She is advocating for mixed uses that have something for everyone. Downtowns are for people, as she has said before. We are a living city and a vibrant city, a city of immigrants and a mixture of people. That is our strength.

Let’s put people ahead of politics. Public service is something you go into because you care about the borough and the people here. Vote for Jim Leous, mayor and Ron Fillipelli and Cathy Dauler for Borough Council.

Vote ‘no’ on limit to governor’s power

Two of the four constitutional amendments that all Pennsylvanians should vote on on Election Day might be viewed as a vote on how well Gov. Wolf did during the pandemic. Given that it was his first pandemic (and his last, we hope), I’d give him a B. After all, a lot of the senior citizens in my neighborhood are still alive and that’s got to count for something.

Unfortunately, the two amendments would diminish the power of the governor to act during a crisis and replace his judgment with that of the 253 bobbleheads in the General Assembly. Imagine a general with limited power during a war. As we know, our state legislators often act out of self-interest rather than statewide benefit.

Perhaps a change in the emergency powers of the governor is called for, but we should hold that discussion after the pandemic is over and after we’ve had more time to reflect rather than react. Vote no on ballot questions 1 and 2.

Vote to secure a strong future for State College

A new generation of voices is answering the call in State College — as community and nonprofit leaders, as entrepreneurs and business owners, as advocates, and as elected officials. State College needs elected leaders focused on the future. Securing a strong future for State College requires action today. That is why I am voting for Rich Biever, Divine Lipscomb, and Gopal Balachandran for State College Borough Council.

We need a council that reflects the diversity of our community. We need a council of individuals unafraid to engage in the challenging and hard conversations required to move our community forward. We need a council willing to display courage in the face of adversity. We need a council that will represent the voices of community members so often overlooked in council’s decision making. We need a council that understands that asking good questions can be more beneficial to the community than having all the answers. The council we need includes Divine, Gopal, and Rich.

I believe in State College. I believe in the potential of State College. I believe in the power of our community to tackle the important justice, mental health, and economic challenges we face. I know what is required from our elected leaders to address those challenges and bring about accountability, healing, and new opportunity. I believe that electing Rich Biever, Divine Lipscomb, and Gopal Balachandran to State College Borough Council is the action we need to take today to secure a strong future for State College.

Climate is everything

The climate crisis has replaced the COVID-19 crisis (Time Magazine, April/May 2021). Time reports that leaders in all walks of life (corporate, government and health) are recognizing the human and economic crises caused by extreme climate events. Science has warned us and now many are listening. Climate solutions are being infused into every government agency. Auto manufacturing must respond to consumers concerned about emissions. Some corporations have deliberately given misinformation (e.g., Toyota emissions and Manville asbestos). Builders are responding to make structures climate resistant and green. Social justice advocates are concerned because hot weather drives crime up. Air and water quality affect everyone but especially minorities in vulnerable communities. Approximately 26,400,000 people in the United States are migrating right now and need new housing, jobs, schools, health care, etc.

Michael Mann pointed out that reducing the impact on carbon will not amount to much if the burden is put on individual consumers. In his recent book (“The Climate War”) he listed tactics the fossil fuel industry is using to place the burden on individuals. Misguided tactics include stopping the climate crisis by changing what we drive and eat and recycle.

Comprehensive solutions must deal with carbon at its source. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) is broadly supported in Congress. It includes a price on carbon at its source which will encourage development of clean energy. All revenue is given to Americans to afford the transition to clean energy.

Anderson is prepared and passionate

I am asking all voters to support my daughter, Deborah Anderson, for the State College School Board. Debbie’s qualifications have been clearly stated in prior letters. As a youngster and teenager, she watched me spend countless hours as a board member in New Jersey. I want to assure voters that Debbie is prepared to spend the enormous amount of time necessary to be a well-informed and knowledgeable board member and to do so with energy, sincerity, and passion. Debbie is excited at the prospect of serving both the students and the taxpayers.

Please vote for Deborah Anderson for the State College School Board on Tuesday, May 18. Thank you.