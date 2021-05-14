Letters: Campaign finance reports raise questions; Grateful for support, memories of House of Care

Editor’s note: The Friends of Ezra Nanes political action committee filed its campaign finance reports through the Pennsylvania Department of State by the May 7 filing deadline. The Friends of Ezra Nanes PAC later submitted the hardcopy of the report to the county office, a campaign spokesperson said.

Campaign finance reports raise questions

Candidates must file periodic reports of their campaign finances: who gave them money, and what was it spent on? The most recent deadline to submit paperwork was Friday, May 7.

The unusual nature of this year’s State College mayor’s race made me curious, so I went to the county Elections Office to see who was donating to which candidate.

As you might expect, given Jim Leous’s 12 years of distinguished service on the SCASD school board, his paperwork was turned in on time. Every single one of his donors resides here.

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Ezra Nanes has yet to turn in his paperwork. An oversight, perhaps, but as he continually reminds us, he has run for office before, so he should know the rules. The late fine is negligible, so perhaps the delay is strategic? His spending on newspaper ads alone appears to exceed the entirety of mayor’s yearly stipend. Did all his contributions come from the voters, or — as was the case when he ran against Jake Corman — did much of the money come from out of state?

There’s no way to know.

State College is rated an excellent place to live by all measures. These ratings aren’t accident. Hard working public servants did the unglamorous work, tending to the nuts and bolts. Please vote for the candidate who has shown us who he is across the years, not a newcomer promising nirvana.

Grateful for support, memories of House of Care

The news about the closing of the House of Care is now public. After 20 years, the House of Care will close its doors. I have had the honor and privilege of being one of the founders, the first director, and a continued supporter of this lovely home.

I am sad, but mostly filled with gratitude and an abundance of fond memories. I want to say “thank you” to all the volunteers who dedicated hours of service to renovate the house and make it ready to receive our residents.

I offer enormous thanks to every family member who entrusted the care of their loved ones to the staff at the House. I am ever grateful to each and every staff member, director, nurses and home health care workers, board members, and countless volunteers who provided loving care to those who lived and died at the House.

“It takes a village.” “We are all in this together.” These are common phrases but they carry great truth. The House of Care made an impact on the lives of many. It is only because of our caring community that we were able to establish and maintain our home over two decades.

I am proud of this accomplishment. The House of Care WAS a home for those who found their place within our family. The memories will live on. Well done, good and faithful servants.

Vote for experience and commitment to State College

Ron Filippelli, Cathy Dauler and Kathy Yeaple are my pick for State College Borough Council in the May 18 primary election. Each of these individuals is committed to maintaining the good services and good government we as residents have experienced for years. Ron Filippelli and Cathy Dauler have both served on council. Ron has served as mayor since his appointment by Borough Council in 2020. Kathy Yeaple has served as a council member since her appointment in 2020. Their experience and commitment to the borough is exactly what we need.

Constitutional amendments take the wrong approach

The Sunday, May 9 edition carried an opinion piece by local businesswoman Deborah Shearer advocating voting “yes” on the constitutional amendments to allow the state legislature to steal more power from the governor. This is based on her belief that Governor Wolf’s emergency orders during the pandemic were bad for business. Her article is stunning in its support for business interests combined with her total denial that a public health emergency existed. She does not mention that over 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and that the governor’s strong actions certainly saved the lives of thousands of Pennsylvanians.

Of course the governor’s actions were hard on business. In addition to killing and sickening many people, the COVID pandemic was bad for every aspect of our society, from schools to mental health. But to say that our General Assembly should take over the power to govern in emergencies is exactly the wrong approach. Think about how infrequently our legislature meets, and how inefficient they are at getting things done for our citizens. Our state constitution calls for an executive branch to deal with the type of emergency we just had. Please don’t be fooled into thinking our legislature can handle future emergencies better than the executive branch. A “no” vote on these two constitutional amendments will keep our legislature in check, and allow our executive leadership to function effectively in emergencies.

Anderson well prepared for SCASD board

In a typical time, being a member of a school board is a labor of love. As we’ve seen over the past 14 months, it has become a more time consuming and arduous job. Those that fill these seats should be applauded by the community for their hard work and dedication to our kids. It takes a special person to take on this task. That is why I’d like to endorse Deborah Anderson for the SCASD Board of Directors.

I had the pleasure of working with Deb on both the FTE PTO board and MNMS Boys’ Soccer Boosters. She’s incredibly organized and is always willing to lend a hand. She’s also a keen listener who appreciates hearing all perspectives on matters. These qualities, combined with her background in economics, make her a highly qualified candidate for the SCASD Board of Directors.

Deb has been regularly attending school board meetings for the past year, and attended many in prior years. This was before she decided to run for the board. She also took the time to attend committee meetings so she could better understand the process of the decision-makers. She believes in learning how and why things are done to be more educated and informed on matters.

If you want a school board member who enthusiastically listens to all sides, wants welcoming and inclusive schools, and understands budgets, then look no further than Deborah Anderson in the upcoming primary election.