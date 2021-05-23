Letters: Political courage and cowardice on display; Listening continues after primary election

Political courage and cowardice on display

It’s rare that we get to see displays of political courage and political cowardice play out openly and at the same time.

No matter what you think of her politics, Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney deserves respect and thanks for standing tall against the lies and bullying of former president Trump and the current Republican leadership. Who would have thought that speaking truth versus lies would be considered an example of political courage?

But defending our democracy is something that today’s Republican Party doesn’t care about, just putting down anyone, including their own members, who dare to speak the truth.

There is zero evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen as Trump claims. Anyone who says it was is spreading Trump’s Big Lie, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.

No matter what the political cost to her, Cheney has the courage to speak the obvious truth.

Here at home, it’s a different story. Glenn Thompson and Fred Keller, Centre County’s two Congressmen, displayed political cowardice when they kowtowed to Trump and GOP lies by trying to overturn the certified electoral college votes.

And Thompson and Keller have yet to apologize or acknowledge their responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Are these grown men really so afraid of a bunch of liars?

Courage and cowardice are on full display for all to see. Liz Cheney displays courage. Sadly, for all of us, Thompson and Keller display political cowardice.

Listening continues after primary election

I’d like to thank all those who supported me during the State College Borough primary elections. I’m looking forward to continuing to meet and talking with neighbors over the next few months and look forward to working with everyone in the community to help build a strong, vibrant, active, welcoming, and safe community. I’m eager to hear what your needs are and finding ways to build bridges among everyone in the borough.

Promising transparency, Corman should support Fair Districts

Transparency and fairness are issues that everyone can support. These issues, in the form of the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (LACRA) bill, represent an excellent opportunity for action in Harrisburg.

In March 2021, Fair Districts PA began its March Toward Transparency campaign. Fair Districts volunteers requested meetings with their state legislators in every district in Pennsylvania with the following results:

198 out of 253 total Pennsylvania legislators accepted their meeting request. They listened to their constituents’ concerns about gerrymandered districts and splintered counties and municipalities.

76 House Representatives and 21 Senators have co-sponsored the LACRA bills, HB22 and SB222.

Our Senator, Jake Corman, opted to send a staff person rather than meet with us. He did have time for a big fundraiser event in Arizona in May, making time for lobbyists. Despite four years of fair districts education, the staff member sent to this call, could not express Senator Corman’s position on the LACRA bill.

Fair districts enjoys broad public support. We all want action in Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania legislative districts will be redrawn this year. It is critical that we set rules to ensure fair maps so we are fairly represented in Harrisburg. Senator Corman stated that transparency is a cornerstone of his agenda as Senate President Pro Tempore. It is time for him to make good on that promise and support Fair Districts.