Letters: Questions for Americans; Concerns about 3/20 Coalition

Questions for Americans

Ask yourself, am I comfortable with those representing me being silent about racism or sexism or even speaking in a racist or sexist manner? Is that a good example for your children?

Do you have any friends or acquaintances who are Democrats? I dare you to engage with them in social action for community betterment.

Do you believe all those coming from south of our border are rapists and drug dealers and should be excluded? Are they really our enemies? Is it OK with you to separate children from parents at the boarder to further anti-immigration goals? Was that policy targeting rapists and drug dealers or mothers with children?

Do you see the white race inherently superior such that other races should be excluded, subjugated and relegated to menial jobs?

Do you believe that your party should not vote for any recovery programs in this COVID era, but only support big business tax breaks? Did this system that concentrates wealth to a few personally benefit you and others like you?

Are women like your mother, your sister, or your daughter and others who are sisters and daughters deserving of denigration, abuse and second class status?

Do you believe that a person in power would never say something with great disruptive potential and stick to it if it were not true? The “big lie” is something Hitler and others have exploited, it can work if it is often repeated and never personally denied, many believed and many now believe.

Concerns about 3/20 Coalition

On May 13 the 3/20 Coalition posted on Facebook that our local government has failed, the police are anti-Black, and inferring we are a community of “anti-Black racism, ableism, and other forms of oppression.” Ableism is discriminating against disabled people by non-disabled people. I would challenge them to give one example of this in our community and if it did occur did not result in an overwhelming public outcry.

This group is determined to push national issues into our community. They are the single largest threat to the peace and prosperity of all people in our community with their unsubstantiated claims, exaggerations, and now outright threats. They are actively trying to disrupt the borough, SCASD, Patton and Ferguson township. Remember, the State College Police Department that protects almost 50,000 did not fire one shot in 2020. The 3/20’s ended the letter with a public threat, “Our endorsement comes with high expectations, and the will to be present and vocal when those expectations are not met,” effectively stating, “give us what we want our we will shove it down your throats.” They stated “... vocal, active disruption of the comfortable status that the most powerful and privileged enjoy at the expense of others.” The community has got to rise up and expose this radical, hate mongering group. I am not powerful or privileged, but, like most residents in this community, am comfortable and I will not be threatened.

Politicizing a pandemic

In response to Senator Corman’s letter regarding the amendments that restrict the governor’s ability to manage emergencies, his party has successfully politicized a global pandemic. Great job Senator.

As Lancaster online put it so well, “imagine putting life-and-death decisions in the hands of someone like Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond, of Lebanon County. Diamond has treated COVID-19 as if it were a joke and not a vicious, capricious infectious disease that has claimed the lives of more than 26,000 Pennsylvanians. ... Diamond waged a publicity-seeking campaign against mask-wearing — when masks were our most effective weapon against the novel coronavirus — and falsely described COVID-19 vaccines on social media as ‘poison.’”

The editorial continues: “Republican state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe of Butler County and state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams and Franklin counties ... falsely claimed that Pennsylvanians would be required to get the vaccines. ... Mastriano has denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures as ‘tyranny,’ and has perpetuated debunked conspiracy theories and lies about vaccination and COVID-19.”

Making our future health and safety the responsibility of the General Assembly is a huge mistake especially when led by the anti-science Republican Party.