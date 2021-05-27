Letters: PA’s turn to investigate the 2020 election; State budget must fund long-term care

Pennsylvania’s turn to investigate the 2020 election

According to a November 2020 Rasmussen poll, some 36-47% of the electorate believed the election was problematic. With this number questioning the election, it should be a priority of states, particularly the swing states, to figure out what went wrong.

To their credit, the Arizona state legislature has taken the first step. They’ve launched a first of its kind forensic audit in Maricopa County. All 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa will be scrutinized or authenticity and machines used in the election are to be fully tested. A canvass of the electorate, which was originally planned, has been put on hold, at least temporarily.

Unfortunately, Democrats and the talking heads in the leftist news media are all in a tizzy. In fact, they’ve done everything possible to shut down the Arizona audit.

So, why are Democrats upset? Are they afraid that the claims of a fair election in Arizona will be proven to be a lie? Do they worry that should the audit go against the Democrats, forensic audits like Arizona’s will be initiated in other swing states, including Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania’s 2020 election issues were chronicled by the Pennsylvania Republican led General Assembly in a Jan. 4, 2020 letter sent to Senator McConnell and Representative McCarthy. Consequently, the Pennsylvania legislature has a responsibility to get to the bottom of what happened. What better way to investigate than forensic audits?

Arizona should be applauded. Now it’s Pennsylvania’s turn now to step up to the plate and investigate the 2020 election.

State budget must fund long-term care

As a community, we are all trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve seen the profound effect of this virus, especially among those in the long-term care continuum.

COVID-19 is still present. Its impact has not subsided. And no matter the preventive measures prescribed by our state and federal partners, it is relentless in its attack.

Health care heroes — our friends and neighbors outfitted in PPE, not capes — have remained on the front line of this pandemic since March 2020. But they need support from our elected leaders.

Skyrocketing costs associated with PPE, testing, infection control and other needs has put an immense financial strain on providers and operators of nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes — jeopardizing the very care so many families depend on.

For example, to meet federal and state requirements, one round of testing for all staff can cost providers up to $20,000 per facility.

The sustainability of our long-term care continuum has been threatened. As Pennsylvania prepares to receive more than $7 billion in federal stimulus funding, legislative leaders can help preserve care for our seniors, and that starts with funding the front lines of care.

Holes in political conspiracy theories

The 175 House Republicans who voted against the nonpartisan Jan. 6 commission shoot enormous holes in their conspiracy theory that the riotous terrorists who stormed the Capitol were Antifa. If they truly believed that it was Antifa and the extreme left, they would, without reservation, demand a transparent investigation.

They are living in a make-believe world, and their inaction on this matter speaks volumes about their inane, outrageous and dangerous political conspiracy theories.

Request for Penn State

May I respectfully suggest that the wishy-washy Penn State administration stiffen its collective spine and mandate COVID vaccines for students returning to campus?