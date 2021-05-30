Letters: Shine a light on Alzheimer’s disease; Stop Medicare cuts to specialty care

Shine a light on Alzheimer’s disease

In Pennsylvania alone, there are more than 280,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 500,000 family members and friends providing 622,000,000 hours of unpaid care.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month and during the month all communities have a chance to lift up conversations about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter is encouraging all Pennsylvania residents to make brain health an important part of their lives as we continue to overcome the challenges we have faced together over the past year.

Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action against this devastating disease. On June 20, 2021 – the summer solstice and longest day of the year – people across the world will participate in an activity of their choice for The Longest Day.

You can turn your passion into a purpose as you participate in any activity of your choosing as you honor a loved one or caregiver on June 20. Getting started is easy and the Alzheimer’s Association is there with you every step of the way as we shine a light on Alzheimer’s disease.

Visit alz.org/thelongestday to sign up and join us in the fight!

Stop Medicare cuts to specialty care

As many of us begin thinking about the return to “normal,” the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect all of us for years to come. Health care providers are no exception.

For specialty providers like physical and occupational therapists, the pandemic caused patient volume to plummet. Data shows that physical therapy saw a 34% drop in Medicare spending between January and June 2020, while the challenges of safely providing care caused costs to rise.

If that wasn’t bad enough, federal health policy is dealing another blow by advancing devastating Medicare cuts that threaten to limit patient access and harm the sustainability of the health care system.

Congress must step in to stop more Medicare cuts to specialty care before it’s too late. Health care providers and seniors are counting on them.

Letters show clear divide

The juxtaposition of two CDT letters to the editor on Monday mirrors the enormity of the divide in thinking about socioeconomic and social issues among Centre Countians and, more broadly, U.S. citizens. On one hand Doug Keith poses some questions to think about regarding political leaders’ silence or even explicit support of the injustices of sexism and racism. On the other hand, Christopher Potalivo warns of a threat to our current social order from the 3/20 Coalition, whose core aim is the elimination of police violence toward people of color and individuals with mental health issues.

Potalivo states that he is not privileged. On the other hand, Keith challenges us to expect elected officials to reject the accepted social order that provides privilege to whites and particularly white males: the suppression of people of color and the “denigration, abuse and second class status” of women.

I am one of the double privileged, and have seen that privilege afforded myself and other whites throughout my life. I haven’t recognized this because I’m especially observant, but most likely because I was fortunate to live for many years among people of diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and color before landing in the Happy Valley bubble 46 years ago. Don’t get me wrong, I love it here, which is why I have stayed. And because I love our beautiful spot in the world I feel compelled to speak out when a fellow community member implicitly voices support of racism and, more explicitly, of cultural self-centeredness.