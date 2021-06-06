Letters: From June 6 to Jan. 6, a difference; What does ‘normal’ mean?

From June 6 to Jan. 6, a difference

Today is the 77th anniversary of D-Day, the day allied troops executed a deadly assault on German troops in Normandy, France. An estimated 10,000 allied troops died on the first day. Nearly 300,000 Americans died in battle in the entire war.

Today is also the five-month anniversary of the Trump Insurrection at the Capitol. And while what happened at Normandy is a triumph for democracy, what happened on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a black mark that keeps getting darker and darker as the months wear on and Republicans refuse to acknowledge the attempt to kill U.S. lawmakers, including Vice-President Pence for whom a gallows had been constructed.

The insurrectionists were aided and abetted by U.S. Representatives Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson and state lawmakers Kerry Benninghoff, Stephanie Borowicz and “Bahama Jake” Corman, among others. They all represent a portion of Centre County. They have yet to apologize for backing the insurrection. Keller and Thompson, who attempted to decertify our votes on Insurrection Day, have yet to proclaim that the November election was not rigged and that Joe Biden is the duly elected president.

I note that the Faithless Five have never served in the military. They would have never been on the beach at Normandy putting country ahead of their own lives. In their continuing support for the insurrection, they have betrayed us and the troops who died in Normandy and elsewhere.

What does ‘normal’ mean?

Are things returning to “normal”?

President Biden is busy trying to restore the USA’s democracy along with our reputation as a reliable ally to our many friends across the world while gearing up to fight climate change and rebuild our nation.

But right wing politicians are trying mightily to strip away our voting rights and install Trump as an illegitimate president while refusing to support the rebuilding of our nation or to slow climate change.

Some people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and we may avoid seeing over a million dead in the USA from the coronavirus. As of May 31 there have been “only” 595,213 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

But far too many people refuse to wear a mask or get vaccinated while crying that their “right” to do whatever they want is being violated.

Strides are underway to correct social and racial injustices and get soaring gun deaths under control.

But displays of racial hatred and attacks on minorities happen daily while mass shootings take place several times a day.

I remember an old saw or saying we talked about when I was young ... United We Stand, Divided We Fall.

But half of our population seems intent on division by spewing patently false lies and hate.

Everyone wants happiness. Happiness arises from compassion and work for the common good.

But many strive only for their own profit at the expense of our Earth’s fragile ecosystem.

If this is “normal” heaven help us all.

Support addressing poverty around the world

People across the United States are under the wrong impression of how much the country is giving to support foreign countries. On average, people believe that the United States gives 20% to foreign aid, but really, it is closer to 1. The sad reality is that poverty can withstand a pandemic locally or globally, which is why we as citizens need to put pressure on our politicians to make a change.

I am a project ambassador with the Borgen Project — an organization that uses advocacy, mobilization, education, and awareness campaigns to reach people all over the United States in the hopes of encouraging citizens to reach out to their local politicians to make their opinions heard about ending poverty around the world.

I urge everyone to take a minute out of their day to learn more about the numbers within the International Affairs Budget, because every cent makes a difference. I also call on Senator Bob Casey and Senator Pat Toomey to co-sponsor the International Affairs Budget because poverty is not only a problem in our area, but places around the world. Visit The Borgen Project action center to make your voice heard, http://borgenproject.org/action-center/.