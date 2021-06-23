Letters: Race for Peace works to end discrimination; Send a message with a party change

Race for Peace works to end discrimination

Race for Peace Committee has communicated and made connections in the state of Pennsylvania, including with Governor Tom Wolf’s office, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s office, Sen. Bob Casey and staff and Sen. Pat Toomey and staff.

The Race for Peace Committee is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. It was formed in 2016 to enrich the lives of residents in all communities through programs, resources and activities for the family, to reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The vision for the Race for Peace Committee is to educate, circumvent and eradicate racism, violence and discrimination globally. The mission for Race for Peace is to revitalize the community through the enrichment and outreach programs in every community and to maintain a collective voice and sharing of ideas, creating an atmosphere of peace that encourages good citizenship.

Race for Peace Committee’s purpose is to strive to create enthusiasm in the communities, see through their eyes, understand their needs and deliver more than they expect. They do this by delivering reachable goals and solutions that support peace through the community.

For more information visit raceforpeace.org or the Facebook page @RFPCSocialMedia.

Send a message with a party change

Political leaders of both parties have called for “open primaries” in Pennsylvania.

While this may not happen anytime soon, voters who are unhappy with their current party should know how easy it is to make a change right now. Changing your party registration sends a strong message and is an easy way to “vote” between elections.

To change your registration just go to “centrecountyvotes.com.” Then click on “Register to Vote” and follow the instructions. Forms to register to vote or to change registration are also available at the Willowbank Building in Bellefonte. If you have any questions or problems just call the Centre County Elections Office at 814-355-6703.

Make sure you are registered to vote. Then, if you are not happy with your current party, its leaders, or its recent actions, just make the change. You’ll be very glad you did.

Criminal justice system create barriers for employment

If we want full cooperation on bringing people back to work, we have to stop blaming things like unemployment insurance and the additional stimulus.

While those two items may be some peoples’ motives not to return to work, we also have to look at the employers themselves as well.

Before the pandemic, employers would disqualify applicants for overly ridiculous reasons, such as a non-violent felony or poor credit. The criminal justice system in this country has always been a serious barrier for allowing people who have made mistakes from getting gainful employment.

I almost guarantee if you were to survey a big percentage of convicted non-violent felons, you would find a lot of them want to make a living wage, but cannot because of a transgression that is just listed as a charge and a crime grade e.g. (M1 F3, etc.) I am in NO way advocating for convicted child abusers to be able to babysit kids, or non-violent bank robbers being able to work at a bank either.

The bottom line is, a step in the right direction would be for Pennsylvania lawmakers take a step in the right direction and give felons a second chance too, assuming they did what the judge asked them and include non-violent felonies of the second and third degree to be a part of the Pennsylvania Clean Slate Act.

There is more than just making sure people have money to blame for this.