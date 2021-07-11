Letters: Thankful for excellent care; A cure for racism

Thankful for excellent care

I was recently admitted into the Mount Nittany Medical Center for 2 1/2 days, as a result of a tick bite bacterial infection.

The care received was beyond what would be considered normal. I would like to thank the staff on the 2nd floor PCU which included RN Matt, RN Emily, CVA Courtney, VA Shannon and Dr. Peter Thomas.

As a community we are so very fortunate to have an outstanding medical facility with a skilled dedicated staff.

Also a special thank you goes out to the Centre Hall EMT staff for there prompt response and care.

A cure for racism

The curse of racism is violently in the air.

And to be sure since America’s founding in places of entrenched power there has been prejudice against Blacks, making the whole country unjust.

But too, as Senator Moynihan has said, there has been crime by Blacks in our cities and dysfunction in some Black families.

There is both Black and white racism, and the cure, as Martin Luther King says, is that we judge each other not by skin color but by moral character.

And we do this by seeing beyond the moment, acknowledging that we are each of unique worth in the great civilization to which we morally belong.

Urge lawmakers to help PA residents now

Our Pennsylvania legislature is recognized as one of the largest, highest paid, and least productive bodies in the country. Now, they wish to spend taxpayer money on an absurd Arizona-like election audit, despite the fact that it has been proven, numerous times, that Pennsylvania held a free and fair election. This push for a scam audit can also provide perks for lawmakers, some of whom have already collected more than $1.8 million in per diems and other benefits above and beyond their generous pay.

They sure know how to spend taxpayer’s money!

Further confounding Pennsylvania voters is the fact that these same legislators are withholding $7 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery funds — for a rainy day!

In case they haven’t noticed, we are barely out of a monsoon of economic deprivation in our state. That money should be used now, and for its intended purpose — to aid those experiencing food insecurity, rent insecurity, education gaps, faltering businesses, crumbling highways, health care, and myriad other problems.

Fellow citizens, I urge you to call upon these Do-Nothings in Harrisburg to help the residents of this commonwealth — and if they won’t, throw them out of office.

Have you noticed?

Did you ever notice that ...

... people who are opposed to the idea of socialism do not refuse their Social Security or COVID relief checks?

... politicians who have secure districts due to gerrymandering are not only ready, but are anxious to restrict people from voting?

... elected officials in the legislative branch are ready to second-guess and oppose those in the executive branch?

... hypocrisy is not restricted to only one of the political parties?

... changes in taxes and regulations are influenced by lobbyists more than individuals?

... virtually everyone is an expert on what schools should do to improve education?

... most offices keep you on hold or request you go through a litany of options to get to speak with a human?

... doctors don’t make house calls anymore?

... those who have flags and signs that say “No more BS” are believers in it when it is from their political favorites?

... recently produced automobiles operate very well for more than 100,000 miles?

... Devildogs don’t taste as good as they did when you were a kid?

... some of us believe in absolutely absurd conspiracy theories and stories?

... some individuals not only believe in God but attempt to live by the 10 Commandments?

... there are those who believe that writing letters to the editor can actually influence other people’s thinking?