Letters: GOP committing crime in plain sight; ‘Forensic investigation’ only a waste of tax dollars

GOP committing crime in plain sight

Across the country a crime is being committed in plain sight by Republicans at all levels. They are in the process of killing our democracy. And all elected GOP representatives who don’t speak up are complicit and guilty of this crime.

Here’s how this crime is unfolding:

GOP’s first phase in the election-stealing plot was downplaying the U.S. Capitol riot, nixing a bipartisan commission to investigate the violence, and scaring weak Republicans into silence and complicity. Eight Pennsylvania Republican Congressmen enabled the Jan. 6 insurrection, voted against certifying the Electoral College results, and voted against the bipartisan commission. Here’s the Pennsylvania Sedition Caucus:

Glenn Thompson

Fred Keller

Scott Perry

Lloyd Smucker

Dan Meuser

Guy Reschenthaler

Mike Kelly

John Joyce

They’re all guilty of jeopardizing American democracy.

The second step involves changing election laws in states with GOP-majority legislatures to ensure they can “audit “or “certify” results.

The third step is passing new laws to suppress voting or make it more difficult, especially for people of color.

All this is happening right here in Pennsylvania, right now, by elected Republicans, under the leadership of people like Trump acolytes Jake Corman and Kerry Benninghoff.

Republican focus is solely on retaining or regaining political power. They have no agenda for helping our country or our people. They’re creating the backdrop so they can overturn the next presidential election if their candidate doesn’t win honestly.

This is a crime against American democracy being committed in plain sight by elected Republicans.

‘Forensic investigation’ only a waste of tax dollars

Pennsylvania State Senators Jake Corman and Doug Mastriano are scared. On June 7, Trump wrote that if Pennsylvania does not do a privately funded audit, “there is no way they will get re-elected.” Mastriano and Corman want to get re-elected and obediently pushed for a “forensic investigation” of the November 2020 election.

Mastriano hides the facts that Republican Rep. Seth Grove (York), who extensively studied the election, rejected the idea of election fraud — and the FBI, Homeland Security, and Atty. Gen. Barr, under Trump, all stated there was no election fraud.

Mastriano’s investigation would likely be from a private company that might reveal your voting record. Your tax dollars may pay for some of the data collection.

Do you want:

• your tax dollars to aid an investigation of the November 2020 election?

• Mastriano and Corman to waste our tax dollars, to possibly get campaign money from the Republican war chest? (Think Benghazi)

• the privacy of your Pennsylvania ballot exposed to an outside company?

Contact State Senators Doug Mastriano and Jake Corman and tell them that you know why they are pushing this investigation. You know they have been intimidated by outside agitators, and they want campaign money. Like all the other states, investigators won’t find voter fraud.

Even if you are a Republican, tell Mastriano and Corman you support them, but don’t want to waste Pennsylvania tax dollars to further investigate the 2020 presidential election.

Grateful for generosity

My wife and I met a couple from the Williamsport area when we were dining at a State College restaurant on Saturday. We were celebrating our wedding anniversary, and had a few adult drinks to go with our steaks. We chatted up the waitress we shared with the other couple, talking about our day, and as they left they wished us a happy anniversary. Much to our surprise, they also paid our check. We wanted to share this story with your readers and send them a very grateful thank you through this letter.