Letters: Time to build up instead of tear down; Beware of the unmasked and unvaccinated 

Time to build up instead of tear down

Finally a president has the political courage to bring the war in Afghanistan to an end. If irony still existed, I would point out that some politicians have supported expenditures in excess of $6 trillion on wars in Afghanistan and Iraq but have argued at less than $2 trillion President Biden’s American Jobs and Family Plan is too expensive.

In the years since the presidency of George H.W. Bush we have squandered the “peace dividend” handed us with the fall of the Soviet Union. At more than three quarters of a trillion dollars this year’s “defense” budget represents 40% of the world’s total military expenditures and more than 50% of the U.S. discretionary spending.

Maybe it’s time to build up instead of tear down.

Beware of the unmasked and unvaccinated

I read in Saturday’s paper that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Centre County again. Those who are not vaccinated are supposed to be wearing masks, but walk in any State College grocery store, Walmart, Target, Lowes, etc., and you rarely see any masked individuals. When getting my hair cut last Thursday, I asked the unmasked stylist when she got her vaccines. She said she wasn’t vaccinated and wanted to know if I wanted her to “mask up.” I’m vaccinated and sitting there with a mask on! I politely told her I’d appreciate that as I have a son with immune deficiencies.

So, for those who care about their safety, keep in mind that the unvaccinated are not masking up in Centre County.

All PA Republicans must be involved in audit push

I want to thank Republican Senator Mastriano for his efforts in organizing the movement toward forensic audits in Pennsylvania. But, Mastriano can’t and shouldn’t do this alone. We need all Republicans involved.

Republican legislators were made aware of evidence (sworn affidavits) regarding election problems at an informal hearing conducted in Gettysburg on Nov. 25. But, aside from writing three letters (Nov. 28, Nov. 30 and Jan. 4) regarding election wrongdoing, nothing has been done to investigate allegations of election irregularities.

Yes, Republicans completed a series of committee hearings on voter reform. Unfortunately, the committee ignored the evidence presented in Gettysburg. In fact, not a single individual who filed an affidavit regarding election wrongdoing in 2020 was ever called as a witness. Republicans didn’t even exam a single voting machine used in the election. Instead, they watched videos supplied by machine vendors.

Based on those committee hearings, Republicans, without ever investigating the 2020 election, attempted to pass a new election law, one which Democrats rejected.

What now?

Republicans complaining about Democrat objection to a new election law is pointless. Republicans must prove the need for a new law. And the only way to prove the need is to conduct full forensic audits. After all, if the 2020 election was “perfect,” why do we need a new law?

Arizona’s audit of Maricopa County has shown the way forward. It’s time for all Pennsylvania Republican legislators, particularly Senator Jake Corman, and gubernatorial candidates, to support full forensic audits in Pennsylvania.

Initiate full forensic audits now!