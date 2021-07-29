Letters: Actions can’t be forgotten; Could Grange Fair be a COVID hot spot?

Actions can’t be forgotten

The members of Pennsylvania’s Sedition Caucus in Congress want you to forget what they did to overturn the Electoral College vote and to promote the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After trying to overthrow our democracy they then had the nerve to issue these business-as-usual July 4th statements:

John Joyce: “On this Independence Day, we celebrate our freedom and the brave men and women who have fought to defend it.”

Fred Keller: “On this July 4th, the American people celebrate the 245th anniversary of our nation’s founding, a celebration of the shared values that unite us as a country.”

Mike Kelly: “Happy Independence Day! The United States is the greatest democratic experiment in human history and has been a trailblazer for freedom across the globe.”

Scott Perry: “Happy Independence Day, and God Bless America.”

Guy Reschenthaler: “We should always be proud of our great country and values.”

Lloyd Smucker: “As your Congressman and proud American, Happy Independence Day and may God bless the greatest nation in the history of mankind.”

Glenn Thompson: “It is the solemn duty of those of us who work in government to lead and represent the people so they can continue to live in freedom.”

Read these statements and remember what they did. They are all traitors to our democracy and values.

If they had a shred of decency and honesty, they would all resign immediately. But, expecting not, they should be voted out of office next year. Just vote these traitors out.

Could Grange Fair be a COVID hot spot?

What COVID precautions are being taken for Grange Fair? I haven’t seen any guidelines or rules posted about restrictions or mask wear or vaccination requirements for people staying at the fairgrounds in tents or trailers or those visiting daily. People come from all over the United States. It is a one-week melting pot that could very well become a COVID hot spot. It is fact that people that haven’t been vaccinated are the people now getting COVID illness. They are the ones who are getting ill and also the ones passing it on to others. They refuse to wear face masks and get shots but then pass the COVID to others that may be ill and are not allowed to have the shot. They are the ones going to the hospitals and getting care for an illness that can be avoided or at least be made not as deadly. What is the Grange organization doing to protect all who come to Grange Fair? I really question the reasoning of even having the fair while people are dying from this disease. I personally refuse to attend a fair that could possibly be a potential hot spot for spreading COVID and passing it onto others and harm them. Do they even care about the safety of those attending?

Time to change the ‘Great Opposition Party’

The initials GOP used to refer to the Grand Old Party, a moniker for the Republican Party. These days the GOP now refers to the Great Opposition Party. The Republicans are opposed to everything except tax breaks for the wealthy and the fossil fuel industry and restricting the rights of Americans to vote. In the 2020 Presidential election the Republicans did not even put forth a party platform. They just opposed everything the Democrats put forth. Many Republicans even opposed the outcome of the Presidential Election and Congressional Republicans opposed the effort to really find the cause of what occurred on Jan. 6.

Isn’t it time we reverse this trend and elect people to state and national office who have the interests of all of us and not just the wealthy or those who bow at the altar of Trump? Isn’t it time to replace Benninghoff, Corman, Thompson and Keller with legislators who have fresh ideas? Contrary to what they think our current legislators are not entitled to these offices.