Letters: Wake up and require vaccinations, Penn State; Acceptance of ‘the Big Lie’ damages reputations

Wake up and require vaccinations, Penn State

As the largest employer in central Pennsylvania, I believe Penn State has a moral responsibility for the well-being of the students, employees and local population that its actions, or in-actions, impact.

Over the past decade I have become disheartened by the Board of Trustee’s and administration’s response to numerous local and national events and my lack of understanding of their tone-deafness. The purpose of this letter is to focus on only one of those – COVID-19.

Nationally, over 600 higher education institutions or campuses are requiring proof of vaccine for fall enrollment. I searched the university website and cannot find a recent post relating to their defense of not having mandated a vaccine. All that is remotely current is a related COVID-19 student survey from July 8.

It is now too late in the summer for unvaccinated new and returning students to receive two doses of the most common vaccines prior to arrival. These young adults will be returning in great numbers (as they should) and intermingling with the greater community.

Wake up Penn State! The delta variant has the potential to do more harm to young and unvaccinated people in our community than what we dealt with in 2020 when many students were not even in residence. Show that you really care about your impacts on our community and mandate all students be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. What are you afraid of and who is calling the shots (pun intended) or the lack thereof?

Acceptance of ‘the Big Lie’ damages reputations

Donald Trump is a sore loser who tried to change the rules of the election after it was over. Even worse, however, are the sycophants who are enabling him.

Historians are already judging Donald Trump’s presidency as a disaster and it is clear that the public’s perception of him has only proceeded downward since last fall’s election and his removal from office. We have never seen a former president embarrass himself and our country in this manner. Who would possibly want to sully their own reputation by kissing up to such a person?

Elected Republicans here in Pennsylvania, that’s who.

Whatever reputation Jake Corman and Kerry Benninghoff once had is now being altered by their acceptance of Trump’s Big Lie and their willingness to consider using their power in the Pennsylvania Legislature to suppress voter participation and, even worse, find ways to nullify an election outcome that they do not like.

Trump’s reputation is in the gutter. Corman, Benninghoff and other Republicans across the state will join him there unless they show the spine to speak out against Trump’s Big Lie and stop trying to suppress the constitutional right to vote.

The choice is theirs.

A hypothetical button

Hypothetical question: A box topped with a button is placed on Donald Trump’s desk. If the button is pushed an insurrection will be triggered. The outcome will be that Donald Trump becomes president for life with complete control over all aspects of U.S. government. This will end U.S. democracy and violate the U.S. Constitution, which Mr. Trump has sworn to defend. Would he push the button?

Delta gives new reason for mandated vaccinations

With COVID-19 (delta) spiking in virtually every state, including Pennsylvania, it is simply unacceptable that an institution as large as Penn State would fail to mandate vaccination and masks for students, staff, faculty and visitors (including football fans) participating in university-sponsored activities of all kinds.

Anything else would show irresponsible disregard for public health, for the university community and for our host community.