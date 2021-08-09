Letters: Add more pedestrian amenities to State College; History shows why police review board is needed

Add more pedestrian amenities to State College

With the Downtown State College Improvement District temporarily dressing up a section of Calder Way to encourage more pedestrian use, perhaps it’s time to go all in and remake the street into a full-time pedestrian (and bike) path. It’s hardly a new idea, but wouldn’t it be nice if pedestrians could saunter from Hetzel to Atherton on Calder Way without fear of being flattened by a car?

For the redone street, I favor a brick finish strong enough to hold small delivery vehicles that would be allowed between 6 and 10 a.m. Given the construction price, perhaps the project could be done in sections. Start with the two blocks between McAllister and Pugh streets. When the Pugh Street parking garage is replaced, that would be a good time to continue to South Allen. When the 100 block of South Allen finally becomes a mall, extend the pedestrian way on Calder all the way to Atherton.

The borough has already made some effort to maintain some pedestrian scale in the core business district; might as well add more pedestrian amenities to the mix.

History shows why police review board is needed

On Dec. 23, 1783, George Washington resigned his military commission. He bowed to Congress as he did so. The Congress did not bow. Thus was established the principle that the military is subject to the civil authority.

There would be no military conqueror seizing power to make himself dictator or trying to establish a dynasty. Only the rule of law and republican institutions.

This example can help us understand why a police review board is demanded, and why it may be needed.

There have been complaints about the police department. Whether those complaints are founded or unfounded, they should not be tried in the court of public opinion or in social media. A civilian review board that is expected to be impartial – and can be sanctioned if it is not – is the proper venue for it. Let a sober assessment be made, instead of one driven by emotion, and let the community see that the city is responsive to their concerns.

And let the police be subordinate to the civil authorities as George Washington was to Congress. Because this is what made America great.

How much is the 2020 election still costing you?

A series of states and counties have been challenged by Trump and his allies who don’t — and won’t — accept the documented results of Biden’s election. They are carrying out numerous recounts and other legal efforts to get the votes from a number of states overturned. At least 86 judges, both Republican and Democratic appointees from low levels of state court systems to the U.S. Supreme Court, have rejected Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Yet he continues to try to change reality. Taxpayers don’t pay for these lawsuits directly — but if you have or are contributing to Trump’s campaign funds, you’re paying! You also pay the court costs, including the judges’ salaries, with your taxes. He’s a millionaire who can afford this nonsense, with your money! Who is paying for these states’ work — not Trump et al — citizens of these states are paying those salaries and expenses in their taxes! He’s still trying to cheat us!