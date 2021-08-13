Letters: Justice not served after Spanier’s prison term; Nowhere to hide from climate changes

Justice not served after Spanier’s prison term

On Aug. 5th, CDT reporters Moyer and Pallotto wrote that Graham Spanier “was ordered by a judge (to jail) over his handling of a report that Sandusky ... sexually abused a boy.” We PSU emeriti are searching for truth and reconciliation regarding the decade-old Sandusky scandal.

The court order failed to recognize three undisputed facts. Jerry Sandusky was not convicted of sexually abusing the boy in the shower. Dr. Dranov asked Mike McQueary if he saw sexual abuse and three times McQueary said “no.” McQueary accused the Prosecuting Attorney Eshbach in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office of twisting his words.

We believe Eshbach purposefully incorporated disinformation (i.e., anal intercourse) in the Sandusky presentment. To win convictions, lawyers in the AG’s office, unfortunately, can and do incorporate disinformation when writing presentments. The media sometimes treats such disinformation as absolute truth.

It is not possible that Spanier mishandled a report of Sandusky sexually abusing a boy because Spanier never received such a report. The American jurisprudence system is far from perfect and sent an innocent man to jail. The CDT’s reporters further enabled imperfection by repeating a myth perpetuated by the judge upon sending Spanier to jail. The judge should have known the three facts above. Spanier has served his term in prison, but justice was not served.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two of us are attempting to bring about a better understanding of events starting with founding of the 2nd Mile, even by suggesting a re-trial for someone sentenced to life in prison.

Nowhere to hide from climate changes

There is nowhere to hide from the inevitable really stinking hot weather coming our way.

The super rich think hiding in a bunker in New Zealand is the answer.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Elon Musk wants to go to Mars where the climate is actually much worse.

The USA wants to go back to the moon ... which doesn’t really have a “climate.”

I guess the oil, gas, and coal executives and their share holders will hide under fat portfolios.

Climate deniers may have it right ... just deny everything and go purchase a bigger air conditioner.

The politicians will simply dither until the next election.

But what can the rest of us 99% do to flee from climate changes?

Mammals will all have a particularly bad time. We humans, no matter how smart or rich, are still mammals and are not adapted to survive extremely high temperatures.

But crazy high temperatures will soon be the “new normal” for our planet.

Hey, in a decade or two, at my age, I will just be hiding 6 feet under where it is crazy cold.

SCASD applauded for mask mandate

Kudos to the SCASD school board for the courageous decision to institute a mask mandate in the district. I am proud of a school district that relies on science and makes decisions based on the reality of the spread of COVID in the community. These aren’t easy decisions but the safety of students, teachers and other district employees is of paramount importance and, I would argue, the responsibility of a school district to do so. Losing one life to COVID due to not requiring masks is unacceptable. A mask mandate is a small inconvenience to keep students and all district employees as safe as possible from COVID.

Worthy pandemic perspective

I recently came across a rather long, very scientific and informative, interview of Martin Kulldorff, Harvard epidemiologist, done by Epoch Times regarding COVID-19 as well as variants. His position is that the public health approach is a fiasco. He identifies the data that is truly helpful rather then just a collection of useless data from WHO, CDC used by politicians and media to create more problems than solutions. It is a must watch for all persons involved in the public domain involving educational institution, K-college level, political, commercial sectors and the errors being by those responsible for policies in the various aspects of the public and private lives of persons. Dr. Kulldorff is a true, well informed and knowledgeable scientist that would help all persons in position to make decisions in the control of the COVID-19 in the general population.