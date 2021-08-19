Letters: RGGI ensures PA’s economy isn’t left behind; Support the push for fair funding in Pa. schools

RGGI ensures PA’s economy isn’t left behind

Pennsylvania is preparing to launch a bipartisan multi-state program, Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), to cap and reduce carbon pollution from electric power plants. Because this program would require power companies to pay for the pollution they cause, it would generate as much as $3 billion over the next several years.

The funds raised could be used for energy efficiency programs so families and businesses could reduce their energy bills; renewable energy projects like wind and solar; transportation electrification projects to further cut greenhouse gas emissions; workforce training for new jobs in the clean energy sector; or projects to help farmers by rewarding soil carbon sequestration and use of renewables.

Recently, multiple advisory committees representing small businesses, community members, and technical scientific advisors voted to move forward with RGGI in Pennsylvania. That follows overwhelming support from Pennsylvanians expressed during a robust and accessible public hearing and comment process earlier this year.

The energy world is changing rapidly. We must make sure Pennsylvania’s economy is not left behind. Linking with the successful RGGI program can ensure the energy jobs of the future are available in all our communities. Shame on any legislator who would stand in the way.

The League of Women Voters Pennsylvania has researched this issue and supports the RGGI program because is ensures that all our citizens will have a cleaner environment while creating sustainable jobs for a better tomorrow.

Support the push for fair funding in Pa. schools

The Public Interest Law Center deems education funding in Pennsylvania as inadequate, inequitable and unconstitutional.

Only five states spend less than Pennsylvania for public school funding. The 2015-2021 funding increase from Harrisburg was $698 million for K-12. Taking inflation into account, this is a decrease of $101 million.

Schools in Pennsylvania are funded by: federal (3%), state (38%) and local (59%). Pennsylvania schools are very reliant on local funding which means school districts with a lower tax base do not have the same funding as schools with a higher base. In other words, school funding depends on your ZIP code, a violation of the equal protection provisions of the state Constitution.

The gap between high and low wealth school districts in 2018-2019 was $4,800 per student per year. Why does this matter? More students in poorly funded schools have lower math and reading scores, and college graduation rates.

The Pennsylvania Legislature has no goal to fully fund public schools. The 1991 “Fair Funding Formula” excludes total funding needed and only looks at relative needs of district; if one district receives more, another district loses. The formula only applies to funding added after 1991, so inequities are locked in.

To remedy this, the Fair Funding lawsuit trial begins Sept. 9 in Commonwealth Court. The respondents/defendants are Governor Wolf; Acting Secretary of Education, Pedro Rivera; House Majority Leader, Bryan Cutler; Senate President Pro Tempore, Jake Corman and Pennsylvania State Board of Education.

Please write or call your Pennsylvania legislators in support of this lawsuit.

Solar farms differ from ‘rosy picture’ portrayed

As a resident of Franklin County, Pennsylvania, the impact of Penn State’s support of solar farms is becoming very plain to those of us who must live with these “farms.” Unlike the rosy picture painted by the companies involved and this institution the reality is not positive for us. The effect will be similar to those who must endure fracking in their neighborhoods. This is fake environmentalism. Our green fields are being turned into seas of silver — and gold — for the profits of those involved. Thousands of acres of the best farmland in Pennsylvania, or the world, are being lost to production. The excuses of soil retention, sheep pasturage, etc., are feeble. Some should remember if there is no food there is no need for energy. People will be entombed by these projects and their property values will fall. On top of this, solar farms are the most wasteful way of producing energy per acre used; they are not the answer to the problems of energy production. Institutes like Penn State should look before they leap.