Letters: Truth, lies and politics; Don’t let ‘doomsday scenarios’ get in the way of living 

Truth, lies and politics

Our nation is facing an enormous test. Essentially we, the voters, have to examine the claims, facts, statistics, and yes, even lies to determine what is true and what is false.

We are presented with conflicting views daily by news sources and propagandists causing us to ponder what the truth really is. Politicians on all sides give us their views, including outright lies, along with exaggerations.

Interestingly, there have been a few instances where news sources have back-pedaled from their original stances, particularly when faced with the prospect of people dying when they followed early opinions from them. Death is a pretty convincing argument, as in some cases, are lawsuits.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, death is not always the consequence of listening and following untruths, except if you consider the death of our democracy.

It would seem time for Americans to resort to old-fashioned horse sense and vote out of office those who espouse illogical and clearly outrageous stances while occupying or running for elected offices in all levels of government. The Animal Farm mentality has to be eliminated from our souls and minds.

Those who confuse socialism with communism and progressiveness with lawlessness and peaceful protesting with revolution need to examine how much they are influenced by propaganda versus thinking for themselves. All liberals are not the enemy nor are all conservatives. We are living breathing human beings granted a modicum of intelligence. We all deserve respect and equality.

What are you doing to contribute to a better nation?

Don’t let ‘doomsday scenarios’ get in the way of living

Ever notice how politicians and media talking heads go on and on about all the things that are going to kill us? If I had a dime for every time a Democrat politician uttered “existential threat” in the same sentence as “climate” I could retire. Anthony Fauci says I need to mask up and social distance or it could be curtains. These are just a couple of modern doomsday scenarios. Fifty years ago Paul Ehrlich said over population would lead to our doom within 10 years. Remember AIDS? Who could forget flesh eating bacteria? Here’s a newsflash — we are all going to die. The important question isn’t “what is going to kill us?” It is “how are we going to live?”

Here in Happy Valley we actually have associate professors complaining about unsafe working conditions. I asked around, turns out professor in Happy Valley is a sweet gig. Get vaccinated, take whatever precautions you might deem necessary and get out there and do that professor thing. The students that come to Happy Valley expect and deserve no less. In spite of all the threats real and perceived, life must go on. The best policy is to be careful and get out there and live that life, you only get that one.

Corman email reads like a bad joke

Jake Corman’s Aug. 20 email, “Forensic Investigation Update,” says that its recipients expressed “… interest in a forensic investigation into the 2020 election.” Nothing could be further from the truth. If I had contacted Jake (and I didn’t) it would have been to express serious dissatisfaction with his representation of his constituents, and certainly not for the purpose he indicates.

One could mistake his email as a bad joke, but it’s not. He is serious about spending taxpayers’ — our — money in yet another attempt to reconstruct 2020 election results and control future voting.

At one time Jake participated thoughtfully in a meeting in my home. I believed him to be a legislator with integrity. The email cited here is but one of a myriad of his actions that have proven me wrong.