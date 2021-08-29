Letters: PSU ticketing system penalizes some ticket holders; No ‘election audit political theater’

PSU ticketing system penalizes some ticket holders

A recent letter from a reader in Hollidaysburg only scraped the surface of the frustration many season ticket holders have been experiencing. Since the Athletic Department announced that all tickets would be by mobile app I have been calling the ticket office weekly to explain that not everyone has an iPhone. Eventually, I received a phone call stating that my tickets would be mailed to me for an additional fee of $65. (I have two seats).

Wouldn’t a better solution to this have been to try to encourage the mobile app use rather than penalize those of us without that ability? How about offering a discount to those using the mobile app?

No ‘election audit political theater’ needed in PA

Many Pennsylvania Republican legislators support a Pennsylvania “forensic investigation into the 2020 election.” Senator Corman cites the “distrust in our electoral system many constituents have voiced” and has apparently appointed Senator Cris Dush to lead a “forensic investigation.” The prevalence of voter “distrust in our electoral system” is the direct result of the Big Lie (namely, the 2020 election was “stolen”) that was promoted by former President Trump and which has been shown to be without merit in many dozens of lawsuits. The Pennsylvania Legislature would serve Pennsylvanians better by seeking to mitigate “distrust in our elected officials” in this era of The Big Lie and redistricting/gerrymandering /voter suppression.

Sen. Cris Dush traveled to Arizona to observe the crude election audit there and has supported The Big Lie. If there were a bona fide problem with the 2020 Pennsylvania election, I would prefer that it be led by an objective entity, not a biased partisan. Concern about “election integrity” spawned by “The Big Lie” is being used as a basis to seek to remove some of the voter protection measures and non-partisan state election policies that have been developed since the mid-1960s.

I personally think that the Pennsylvania electoral system did an outstanding job of conducting an election during a historic pandemic, implementing some new measures that have been tried and proven elsewhere. We do not need election audit political theater nor regressive voter legislation nor partisan changes to our electoral system in Pennsylvania.

Justice must be served in opioid lawsuits

The billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler Family, recently stated in court that they and their associates must obtain immunity from all civil claims associated with the company’s opioid lawsuits. If this doesn’t happen, they will walk away from their $4.5 billion pledge to help communities crushed by opioid abuse, a deal that has been 2 years in the making.

I urge Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the other states to refuse this demand. The Sacklers are criminals. They lied about the addictive properties of Oxycontin to health care professionals and beefed up a distribution system that rewarded pharmacies and doctors who they knew were over-prescribing painkillers. The Sacklers have shown no remorse or understanding of the extensive damage done by their actions. Oxycontin has destroyed many Pennsylvania families and communities. Justice will not be done until their family fortune is fully distributed to the people they have hurt, and they serve their time in jail.

Why isn’t Corman fighting a real problem?

A recent poll by a group at Franklin & Marshall College reports that only 4 percent of voters consider election integrity one of the pressing issues in Pennsylvania. Then why is the leader of the state Senate, Jake Corman, moving on a path that could end with an election audit similar to Arizona’s? Why waste our money?

Respondents to the poll listed COVID-19 as the most pressing issue. Why isn’t Corman doing more about fighting a real problem?