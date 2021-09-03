Letters: U.S. paying the price for Biden presidency; Corman wasting time on a ‘fraudit’

U.S. paying the price for Biden presidency

While the election of Joe Biden (“moderate uniter and experienced foreign policy expert”) achieved the main objective of the majority of his supporters and much of the media; i.e., get rid of Donald Trump, the price of that pyrrhic victory — for all of us — has been incalculably high:

Completely botched planning for the tragic and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan, with negative ramifications that will endure.

Rampant inflation — the highest in recent memory, exceeding most economists’ predictions.

In spite of massive government stimulus, unemployment still too high, particularly in Democrat states with extra unemployment benefits disincentivizing work.

Plans for additional spending of imaginary federal dollars at unprecedented levels, combined with higher taxes advertised misleadingly as affecting only the wealthy — tax increases still not sufficient to cover the long-term cost of proposed new programs.

A reluctance to quickly and loudly criticize defund the police initiatives that have contributed to increased crime and violence, particularly in Democrat-run cities, obscuring the important message about common sense police reform.

Completely avoidable chaos at our southern border, with unprecedented numbers of illegal immigrants continuing to pour in — good news for drug smugglers, coyotes, sex traffickers and other individuals with mal-intent.

Loss of American energy independence, with associated pleas to Middle East producers to increase oil production to keep U.S. gasoline prices from going even higher.

Contrary to the message from Democrats and most major media, most Republicans did not approve of President Trump’s sometimes behavior, but did understand the substantive accomplishments achieved under his leadership.

Corman wasting time on a ‘fraudit’

Jake Corman deserves a sarcastic cheer for his “leadership” in giving Senator Mastriano the heave-ho off the “fraudit” (fraudulent audit) election integrity committee. Why was Mastriano, who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol riot, in charge of this In the first place?

But Corman’s fingerprints are still all over the fraudit, and for that he deserves full-throated Bronx cheers. Instead of killing the fraudit, he named Republican Senator Dush, who traveled to Arizona to see how a fraudit is done, to head it up.

A year ago at this time we were dealing with the escalating pandemic, our president was talking nonsense on COVID, and we in Pennsylvania were learning about the new mail voting system.

With no thanks to Trump, who declared Pennsylvania’s election rigged months before it happened, last November’s in-person and by-mail election saw a huge turnout and worked well. Through gold-medal work by county commissioners, election officials, and thousands of volunteers across the state, they tallied and verified a fraud-free election.

So what’s the problem, Senator Corman? Why does last November’s election need the fraudit treatment? Are you still kissing up to Donald Trump? Does he still tell you what to do? Holding out for an ambassadorship in the next Trump administration?

There comes a time when men with spine admit they are wrong and move on.

Senator Corman: By continuing the fraudit you have sullied your family’s record of public service, and are wasting your time and taxpayer money. Why?

Shame on our leaders for Afghanistan involvement

Using “logic from history,” both the generals at DOD and the intelligentsia at the U.S. State Department could have, and should have, concluded in 2001 that nothing the United States involvement in Afghanistan would change anything in that country’s moral or political structure. Twenty years later, billions of U.S. tax dollars wasted, hundreds of our men and women wounded or killed, thousands of U.S. citizens involved in a myriad of useless tasks and — for what? Who can provide a justifiable answer?

My ancestor was an Irish (indentured) immigrant. I really like the song “Galway Bay.” Just look at the wisdom of Dr. Arthur Colahan as he penned the next to last verse — and think of Afghanistan:

“Yet the strangers came and tried to teach us their ways

And they scorned us just for being what we are

But they might as well go chasin after moonbeams

Or light a penny candle from a star”

God love our military for trying, but shame on our leaders for this useless involvement.