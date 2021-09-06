Letters: Division threatens democracy; State Theatre offers much to the community

Division threatens democracy

A house divided against itself cannot stand. We are rapidly progressing toward that end. Facilitated by a narcissistic former president who made normal the denigration and attack on anyone who disagreed with him, and made a special effort to try to destroy the credibility of all reporting and reporters. The Republican party leaders and Trump cult media outlets aided and abetted by social media, goosed up by the Russians, are facilitating this downfall of democracy. Indeed, it is clear conservative moguls prefer autocracy over democracy if they are in the minority, no surprise there, big money interests have always tended toward power grabbing over democracy. Profit for them wins over ethics, morals or any such thing. Most of the leaders of the party are obviously putting re-election, power accumulation and tribal affiliation over reality, truth, morals or a continuation of this democracy. Acting to subvert the will of many voters by selective voter suppression legislation, gerrymandering, election shenanigans, intimidation, and repeating the big lie.

We are now reaping the whirlwind. The Trump base is increasingly belligerent, threatening the lives innocent servants of society, those overseeing elections, city governments and schools. They are acting on the wildest most irresponsible rumors and conspiracy theories with nobody held to account. We now have a huge anti-science, anti-climate change, anti-government, anti-COVID response, anti-equality, white supremacist, racist cult threatening the life of anyone who disagrees with their new orthodoxy, whatever that might become, which is whatever Trump or QAnon says.

State Theatre offers much to the community

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recently the CDT ran a letter from Douglas Meyer asserting that Centre County lacks a performing arts center. The State Theatre, a nonprofit performing arts center with deep roots in the State College community, wishes to offer an alternative view. Since completing the renovation of our historical 1938 facility over a decade ago, The State Theatre has served the community in a myriad of ways. We have hosted locally produced musicals, we have produced concerts featuring multiple local acts to raise money for charity, we have raised the curtain for local and national dance troupes and jazz ensembles from all over the world. We have staged film festivals and continue to livestream Opera from the Met. In 2020, we replaced our sound system with state-of-the-art equipment specially designed for the auditorium. Now after a long pandemic break, we are once again welcoming national acts into our space, bringing in musicians and performers to Centre County that normally people would have to travel to a larger city to see. We agree with the NEA report that Meyers cites about how performing arts improves the quality of life; this is why we do what we do. We are committed to our mission and would gladly partner with local organizations to provide the space needed to perform to the best of their ability. We invite everyone who is committed to the performing arts to read about our mission, support us and visit us: https://thestatetheatre.org/about/ .

Lost for words on 20th anniversary

Twenty years.

Sometimes it seems (to those of a certain age) a blink of an eye. Sadly, for many, a lifetime.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

I can’t help but think that everyone who answered the call deserved more than this.

To the families who have sacrificed so much, I say thank you. I realize this is an empty statement. I don’t know what else to say.