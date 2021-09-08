Letters: Biden’s incompetence on display; ‘Casino chaos’ not needed in Centre County

Biden’s incompetence on display

In watching the tragedy in Afghanistan unfold I have been astounded and ashamed of our Commander in Chief. His lack of readiness, his lack of a plan, and his incompetence are a direct cause of each and every patriot who died heroically and needlessly. The Taliban is a merciless, heinous terrorist group. Biden’s statement that the military would leave only when every American was out was not only wrong, but innocent Afghan citizens and remaining Americans now face grave danger. My direct family of Marines directly witnessed the horrors of Isis and the Taliban. Tens of billions of dollars worth of military equipment is in the hands of a group that rapes children, and utterly disregards women’s rights. Where was Kamala when our heroes returned?

How can Biden even show up when the deaths were all preventable? American credibility is in the toilet. Great leaders accept responsibility and solve problems. This administration makes excuses. Those who “voted against Trump” and not “for Biden” you got what you voted for. What time is it Joe ?

‘Casino chaos’ not needed in Centre County

Every gambler who’s won a big jackpot at a slot machine remembers the thrill, excitement and adrenaline rush when those bells and whistles went off. You’ll never forget that, right?

Do you have friends and family members who enjoy playing the slots at their favorite casino? Those charming slot machines bring in about 70% of all casino revenue. You’ve probably heard of stories where folks explain “I just go in with $20 or $50 and when it’s gone then it’s gone.” Maybe you’ve also heard of stories about slots players gambling away paychecks, maxing out credit cards or losing the mortgage or rent payments. Those sad stories describe the casino chaos we don’t need in Centre County.

Before playing the slots and gambling away your hard-earned money, do one online search for “Understanding the slot machine random number generator.” You’ll find priceless information there. You’ll know more about slots than most people who’ve ever played them! If your friends and family members play slot machines, tell them about the random number generators you’ve read about. They deserve to know.

Please choose to strongly oppose the chaos a casino will bring to our community. Email your thoughts today to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) at boardclerk@pa.gov. If the casino at Nittany Mall gets approved there is no stopping its grand opening ceremony. Those 750 charming slot machines will be there waiting for you. Don’t choose to sit this one out!

Corman’s actions thwart ‘the American way’

For the last 20 years, I have served as an elections worker or judge. I’ve served with dedicated individuals from all political persuasions; honest individuals whose integrity has been beyond reproach. The reward for the long hours is knowledge of a job well done with integrity and fairness.

Senator Corman, responding to the party boss, insults not only the workers in my precinct, but election workers across the state. Having consulted with Trump, the boss, he now wants to relitigate the election. Why? Because his boss lost. He claims it is because of distrust in the system. The distrust comes from actors like Corman, Benninghoff, Keller, and Thompson continuing to stoke election lies.

We have an election and someone wins, someone loses — that is the American way. The polls are open to observation, audit, and protest. The 2020 process was checked, adjudicated, and certified. The claims were determined to be baseless. It is over. That, too, is the American way. Many down ballot Republicans won when Trump lost — the voters must have made choices — the American way.

Now comes Mr. Corman and others; they didn’t like the vote, the certifications, or the results of judicial appeals. They even wanted to disqualify duly elected electors. Their boss even incited a riot to stop the final certification. That is not the American way.

Now they want “audit” the results yet again. Where is the honesty and integrity in this? When will Mr. Corman move on — the American way?