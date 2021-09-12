Letters: History repeating itself?; Mask wearing is a public health issue

COVID ‘cult’ followers

On Nov. 27, 1095, Pope Urban II called upon Christians to launch a violent crusade of penance (for their personal salvation) to aid Byzantium against the Turks before liberating Jerusalem from the Muslims. The first wave of crusaders, known as “The People’s Wave” was composed largely of ignorant but zealous peasants who began their march by slaughtering Jews in numerous German towns. When they encountered the Turks, however, they were largely annihilated.

God works in mysterious ways!

On Jan. 6, 2021, a far more evil cult leader urged his equally zealous and ignorant peasants to march to the U.S. Capitol to prevent the final counting of votes that would seal his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden. Although their violent insurrectionist crusade probably merited death, only one crusader died. Instead, more than 550 crusaders have been arrested — with more to follow. The evil cult leader remains at large.

Yet, a disproportionate number of cult members, largely in the South, are now dying from infection by the delta variant of COVID-19. Moreover, cult members now scared to death over these soaring deaths among fellow members, but too self-centered or obdurate to wear masks or obtain vaccinations, have now fallen for the latest right-wing scam, Ivermectin — which not only picks their pocket, but also threatens their health.

But, why not? After all, these cult members heard their ignorant cult leader suggest that the injection of disinfectants or light, under the skin, might prevent COVID-19 infections.

Mask wearing is a public health issue

After reading about the most recent Penns Valley Area school board meeting, I find it incredulous and frightening that so many residents of the area do not want their children to wear masks in school. It is incorrect to believe wearing masks is an infringement of one’s rights. This is a public health issue not a personal rights issue. Is wearing a seat belt while driving, obeying traffic signals and speed limits and wearing orange when hunting considered to be infringements on personal rights? These are also public health issues needed to protect lives. Please, folks, acknowledge that mask wearing is for public safety!

Outrage over Afghanistan

I am angry and heartbroken over the shameful fiasco in Afghanistan! Removing our military before removing thousands of Americans and billions in artillery was insanity! America’s credibility is nil. Our soldiers were killed because of this feeble administration’s lack of leadership. Americans and Afghan allies will be hunted down and murdered. Service dogs left behind will be used for target practice. Imagine the horror and the videos that will be posted. I don’t care what your political affiliation, every American should be outraged.

The feckless Defense Secretary, the Joint Chief of Staff and Biden have shown gross recklessness and must resign. Where is Congress? Where is Pelosi? Where are the RINOs? Where is the press? Where are the high and mighty? Hiding! Thinking up more lies to tell the American people! We the People must speak out loud and clear and never stop until these people are gone.

May the Lord bring derision and confusion upon our enemies without and within. May the evil they spread come back upon their own heads. May the Lord give our citizens, allies and brave soldiers safe passage home. May the Lord hold those responsible accountable. May God protect those working behind the scenes to bring home those left behind. Bring Your Peace, oh Lord, to these hurting families. Help to heal their broken hearts and minds. Thank You, God, for Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller for boldly calling out our military leaders. Let all Americans follow his lead. Amen.