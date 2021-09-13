Letters: Voting can stop the ‘Trump clown car’; Time for accountability in Afghanistan debacle

Voting can stop the ‘Trump clown car’

I love the metaphor Arnold Tilden used in a recent CDT letter to the editor: Senator Jake Corman has climbed aboard the Trump clown car and that Rudy Giuliani is the driver. It conjures such a funny image, but unfortunately it is also very sad.

Of course, I cannot read minds but I think Corman knows that there is no “there there” behind his support for a “forensic audit” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 voting records. I think his aim is to just keep waving a red flag in front of the total fringe Trump supporters, hoping that they will vote the next election. And that in order to try to retain his job and, second, his party’s majority in Pennsylvania’s legislature. I also think he has enough moral fiber left to realize that Donald Trump is a buffoon. But, unfortunately, not enough to put our commonwealth and our democracy ahead of self-interest and party.

Unlike Representative Kerry Benninghoff, to my knowledge Corman did not flagrantly ignore the decency of wearing a mask while doing state business. But he is now pushing to overturn the requirement that, with specific exemptions, masks be worn by all in public schools. Again, riding in the Trump clown car, waving the red flag. But if enough Republican voters choose to put country before politics in 2022, even turning out the fringe will not be enough to keep the Trump clown car running.

Please vote. And please vote for our democracy’s future.

Accountability in Afghanistan debacle

The debacle in Afghanistan only proves what Joe Biden (White House occupant) voters should have known all along. Joe Biden is a mumbling, stumbling, utterly incompetent buffoon.

Biden, as Commander in Chief, is responsible for the Afghanistan disaster. He’s responsible for the deaths of 13 American service people and the gifting of billions of dollars worth of military equipment to terrorists. He’s also responsible for the fate of about 200 U.S. citizens left stranded in Afghanistan.

Biden’s bungling destroyed U.S. credibility and prestige. Taliban soldiers mock the U.S. while wearing the uniforms of our troops. According to Politico, NATO members are “appalled by missteps in the operation, which they believe has undercut the credibility of Western alliances.”

Then, as he stood at Dover airbase to honor the 13 who died, Biden checked the time. It looked as though he felt a little inconvenienced by having to show some respect for fallen heroes.

Although Biden made the decisions, he had a lot of help. CNN claims that Biden made the decision to withdraw over the “advice of some of his senior-most advisors in the Pentagon and State Department.” But, while his advisors agreed it was a dumb move, not one of those advisors resigned in protest.

It’s time to hold people accountable. Biden must resign or be tossed out. Additionally, all of those “senior-most advisors,” including Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Milley, must also resign.

Senator Corman, start the forensic audits!

Too many negatives for proposed casino

Regarding the proposed mini casino in the Nittany Mall: What was the purpose behind the PGCB hearing in State College? Under what circumstances would the board deny approval? Our political leaders are supporting this casino with no regard to its negative social impact. Will the PGCB rule against them?

The proposed investment of $120 million is an indication of how much money the casino owners intend to take out of the community; certainly an amount in excess of their investment.

The casino, with its restaurant and bars, will no doubt siphon money that would otherwise be spent at local businesses downtown and in other townships, especially on event weekends.

The introduction to our students of such a gambling venue provides only a negative influence, and possibly the beginning of a very destructive lifestyle. The university seems to be silent on this issue. They need to state their position; if neutral why?

The benefit of so-called family supporting jobs will be offset by the negative effects on families that gambling also brings. Do we need a casino to provide family supporting jobs? How about our current employer base?