Letters: High temperatures are deadly; Centre County not a winner in casino proposal

High temperatures are deadly

For the last week in August the weather forecast indicated that the daily highs and lows were 10 degrees above “normal.” Next year those daily highs and lows will be averaged into our “new normal.” There is nothing “normal” about these temperatures. If the slight increase in global temperatures means 10 degree increases in daily August temps for us, then we are in big trouble.

First, many folks without air conditioning are facing major health problems and even death. Secondly, to cool our homes and businesses we are consuming great increases in energy. Much of that energy is currently derived from air polluting sources. Thirdly, that increase in energy demand is expensive. Fourth, the total drag on energy have caused blackouts. Heat also enables hurricanes, and they are becoming more deadly and expensive. One in three Americans were hit by a weather disaster this summer.

A fee on carbon at its source with a dividend to households is a good solution. Economists have shown that the fee will drive innovation in renewal energy sources among the fossil fuel industries. The dividend will offset any temporary cost increases you and I will experience. For more information go to the Citizens Climate Lobby at https://citizensclimatelobby.org/about-ccl/ To ask Senator Casey support this action, email him here: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/senator-brown-and-casey/?

Centre County not a winner with casino

Do we really want a casino in the mall? It’s a crap shoot, with a guaranteed winner, who’s not us.

At first, our initial reaction to a casino in the current space of the Nittany Mall was positive: It would (as we heard) boost the local economies, bring in more upscale eateries and other forms of entertainment, and revive a once-lively retail establishment.

The mall is indeed a lonely, barren structure lined by empty storefront after empty storefront. The structure does need a major development plan for what should occupy the stagnating expanse of 532,160 square feet of carpet, glass, aluminum, fluorescent lighting, and coiling security grilles.

But, please, not a casino. This casino is a means for real estate investors to grow their own assets at the community’s expense. Bid on a casino; develop the land, structure, and surrounding space; call it “family entertainment,” and then sell it for a mega-profit. Who wins? Not the community. Not us.

Let’s also remember the two gun suppliers within shouting distance of the space. Alcohol, money, loss, desperation, frustration, anger ... and guns: A terrifying equation.

We live among such creative, highly skilled, and highly innovative entrepreneurs and forward thinkers, not to mention investors who could actually have our own community’s well-being in mind, to help us re-think this space, developing it into a truly vibrant venue for us all. We need more positive certainty (a win-win) and much less of a gamble, and far less of a risk to all of us.

Leadership to blame for PSU rankings

The latest US News rankings of Colleges and Universities was just released.

How did Penn State do?

Among all Big Ten Universities, Penn State finished 14th out of 14 in “Best Values” (and 174th in the nation). Even more important than the ranking, is the underlying factual data that went into the ranking.

On the financial front, Penn State has the highest tuition and fees for in-state students, and the lowest level of university scholarships awarded — combining to make Penn State the least affordable of all Big Ten public universities. With regard to academic quality, Penn State has plummeted to 10th in the Big Ten in standardized test scores. Those two factors — price and quality — combined to place Penn State dead last.

It didn’t use to be this way, and it doesn’t have to remain this way. But it has taken a decade of horrendous university leadership and governance to get us to this point. And it will stay this way — and continue to get even worse, unless and until those folks responsible for governing Penn State recognize the problems, and why they exist, and put in meaningful, righteous work to turn things around.