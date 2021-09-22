Letters: Corman disappoints (again) on mask mandate; Protect kids by getting vaccinated

Corman disappoints (again)

It’s one thing for Jake Corman to continue to wallow in the Republican swamp of election denial, forensic investigations, and kissing up to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, that’s what career Republican politicians do.

But it’s another thing entirely when politicians fail to protect children. And that’s where we find our Jake, on the wrong side of yet another issue.

Hats off to Governor Tom Wolf for declaring a mask mandate for all Pennsylvania school districts. All available science says this is an easy, effective, and painless way to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID virus.

But Corman plays politics with children’s lives by actually suing to overturn Wolf’s mask mandate. Protecting the health and welfare of our citizens ... isn’t that was our elected officials are supposed to do?

Pennsylvania’s children, and adults, will continue to get sick and die because Corman won’t join with Governor Wolf to find ways to protect them. Jake could have stood tall and used his position to put politics aside and support Wolf’s mask mandate for our schools. But, once again, Corman disappoints.

Adults have a special responsibility to protect the most vulnerable, our children. It’s sad, irresponsible, and often illegal when they look the other way.

Politicians playing asinine political games with fellow politicians is something we unfortunately have to accept these days. But it’s unforgivable when someone like Jake Corman plays politics with children’s lives.

Protect kids by getting vaccinated

Do you have a daughter, a granddaughter, a son, a nephew, a neighbor child that you really care about? Someone who is too young to get a vaccine for COVID?

Are you vaccinated? If no, why not? Don’t you owe it to these children to protect them? The simple fact of your getting a vaccine can help protect the child during their underage unvaccinated status. Can’t you make that “sacrifice”? The vaccine has scientific proof of its value. Do you value these kids? Do your part then! Please, for the kids.

Offering solutions to Keller

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller is trying to have both ways in his latest op-ed in this newspaper. He complains about the “modest” 1.3 percent increase in Social Security checks for this year and then goes on to condemn the Democrats for failing to address the problem.

Clearly, Keller does not know history or he would also confess that it’s his party, the Republicans, who have been trying to knee cap Social Security from the minute FDR signed it into law. If Keller is so concerned, why doesn’t he introduce legislation to change the way cost-of-living adjustments are made?

But if he really cares, why not introduce legislation to save Social Security, which is going underwater and will eventually run out of money? Congress has options but to me the easiest way is to raise the ceiling on income that can be taxed for the trust. Right now it’s $142,800 and is indexed to inflation. Make it $250,000 for next year and put everyone at ease. I’m sure the dastardly Democrats would support you.

Keller ends his piece by saying that “real solutions to our nation’s problems don’t originate in Washington — they come from the people.” Well, Rep. Keller, this person has spoken.

GOP leaders playing politics with lives

When the history of the coronavirus is written, it’s difficult to predict who will appear as the bigger fools: Republican politicians who lied that protecting yourself and others by wearing a mask and getting vaccinated would take away your freedoms, or their supporters who actually believed them.

One thing is certain, however. From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis all the way down to Pennsylvania Senator Jake Corman, Republican leaders will have a lot to answer for because they played politics with people’s lives. They could have been heroes, instead they are zeroes.

There have been 4.6 million deaths from COVID-19 worldwide; over 660,000 in the U.S. Tragically for all of us, this is not enough for DeSantis, Corman, and their fellow Republicans. They’re doing everything they can to boost those numbers.