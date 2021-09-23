Letters: Speak up about proposed casino; GOP has no right to voters’ personal information

Speak up about proposed casino

Say goodbye to our Happy Valley as we know it today, if we allow a casino to come to the Nittany Mall.

Where are you, concerned citizens? Where are you, pastors and churches? We need to speak out now and stop this invasion of a crime attraction to our area.

A casino representative made three points for having a casino in our area:

One: It will bring entertainment. We have wholesome entertainment.

Two: They will pay about $43,000 in taxes. Who will benefit from that money?

Three: They will employ 320 people. Centre County is not lacking for jobs. Many local businesses need workers.

A casino in our area will affect the health and well-being of our entire community — individuals, children, families, Penn State students. Suicides, divorces, bankruptcies will be more prevalent. We’ll need more law enforcement officers in the area.

Our representatives are backing the casino. How do you feel about this? Have they asked for the input of their constituents? Call them, let them know your concerns now.

The casino manager is living in the area ready to start. Now is the time to speak up. It’s not too late to let your voice be heard; the next hearing is in Harrisburg. The time and place to be determined.

Call, email, go to Harrisburg meeting. Or contact your representatives: https://centrecountypa.gov/2007/Elected-OfficialsOffices. Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board: 717-346-8300.

GOP has no right to voters’ personal information

On Sept. 15, Republicans in the Pennsylvania State Senate, led by State Senator Jake Corman, voted to subpoena our state’s administration for my — and every other 2020 and 2021 Pennsylvania election voter’s — personal information in efforts to investigate claims the 2020 election was rigged.

I thought the GOP was interested in prioritizing the economy, but I guess it’s not, because party members don’t mind wasting millions of dollars and countless hours of staff time to prove claims that have already been determined false by two state audits and audits from all 63 counties. I also thought the GOP was interested in prioritizing privacy, but I guess it’s not, because it’s collecting information that, while legal for the GOP to possess, has no business being in the party’s hands — or those of the third-party contractors and outside counsel being considered for the job.

I can’t wait to vote to remove Corman from office in 2022. Before I do, I’d like my own personal copy of his physical and mailing addresses, driver’s license number and a portion of his Social Security number — as well as those of every other state senator who voted to subpoena. They’ve got my address.

Where’s Corman’s voting system survey?

Approximately six months ago, during a live broadcast on WPSU, Pennsylvania Senator Jake Corman said that he planned to survey the other states “to determine the best voting system for Pennsylvania.”

Since then, we’ve heard nothing of Corman’s voting system survey. Specifically, did he even bother to find out why universal vote by mail systems work so well, cost so much less, are so popular, and are fraud-free in over half a dozen other states? Which states did Corman actually survey? And when will we see the results of Corman’s election system review?

Instead, we are seven weeks from our next election and Corman is wasting his time, and our money, by his simple and single-minded pursuit of a “forensic audit” of last November’s results. We pay him for this?

We are left with the overwhelming suspicion that Corman didn’t even attempt to look around at how other states conduct their elections. Instead, he’s hell-bent on trying to find a reason, any reason, why Pennsylvania needs to suppress voting and, in the process, create unfounded doubt about the integrity of past and future elections.

All this leads to just one question: When Corman said he would search for the best voting system for Pennsylvania was he lying — or just not telling the truth?