Letters: Corman’s misplaced priorities; No ‘do-over’ for GOP

Corman’s misplaced priorities

The late U.S Senator Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania once said: “Only a fool never changes his mind.” But the many times state Senator Jake Corman has changed his mind regarding the 2020 election is mind-boggling. Corman has gone from pledging not to get involved in trying to change the outcome of the election to boasting that if he doesn’t get what he wants in an election audit, he’ll resort to subpoenas.

Now he and Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers voted to subpoena a wide range of voter data, including information highly valuable to hackers. The subpoena applies to everyone who cast ballots in the state’s May 2020 primary and November general election. That’s raising alarms among election and security analysts who warn that consolidating that information and handing it over to a private company for auditing could dramatically raise the likelihood of the data being leaked or stolen by hackers.

“All of the information being requested by this subpoena is exactly what a criminal would need to steal someone’s identity and open up fraudulent accounts in the names of any of these voters,” said Maurice Turner, longtime election security advocate and cybersecurity fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy. On top of all that, we, as taxpayers, are footing the bill!

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continues to rise and Corman does nothing. Corman should go back to his original hands-off attitude about the 2020 election and do more to improve the future health of Pennsylvanians.

No ‘do-over’ for GOP

You ever play pickup basketball with a guy who, every time he misses a shot, says he was fouled and demands a do-over? That’s today’s Republican party.

Now these snowflakes in the Pennsylvania legislature want to do more than cry and whine about the fact that their clown president lost by the biggest margin in American history. They want to take your name, address, driver’s license number and the last four of your social security and give them to a private company that will “research” the election results. And they want to use taxpayer money to pay them.

Giving away my personal information and making it easier for my identity to be stolen? Check. Sending taxpayer dollars to some random private organization probably owned by one of their fat-cat pals? Check. Kissing Trump’s ring instead of focusing on making the state a better place to live and work? Check.

At least real clowns make people laugh.

A fix needed for unruly fans

Readers might wish to be informed of a situation we encountered at last week’s Auburn game. We have four season tickets in the north upper deck. To our dismay, we soon discovered that several rows in front of us were occupied by young Auburn fans that were standing on the benches. There were probably 15 to 20 individuals doing this and extending at least six rows down. They appeared to be together. Some of them appeared to be drunk. At least two were smoking. They were asked by one person behind us to sit, but they ignored him and began chanting obscenities about Penn State. Several other Penn State fans, who could not see, left their seats and did not return. After it became apparent that the group in front of us was not going to sit, we left and watched the rest of the game from our motorhome, obviously very disappointed. On the way out, we told one of the personnel on the gate about the situation. He said he would send someone to our section. We found out later from other PSU fans in that area that no one ever came and that the Auburn fans stood on the benches the entire game. This is the first time in 40-plus years that this has happened to us, but I fear it will become more frequent, because it is so easy for out of town persons to purchase tickets through the Ticketmaster system. PSU needs to fix this.