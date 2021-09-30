Letters: Shameful treatment of Auburn fans; No clear reason for violating voter rights

Shameful treatment of Auburn fans

Patients of mine recently attended a PSU vs. Auburn game. They are Auburn supporters. Alums were friendly, helpful, offered advice. Students were disgraceful, obscene gestures and statements made by many to adult and early 20s daughters. It’s my hometown and I was/am embarrassed for the behaviors exhibited by the students. Shame.

No clear reason for violating voter rights

The Declaration of Independence states that popular government exists to protect our pre-existing rights, not to question whether people should have those rights at all. Free citizens do not ask permission of any political party to exercise their most basic political right — the right to vote. Yet Republicans in charge of the Pennsylvania Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committees, with the support of Senator Jake Corman, voted on Sept. 15 in favor of unprecedented government intrusion into the personal affairs of millions of commonwealth voters. They approved subpoenas for voters’ dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, partial Social Security numbers, addresses, and methods of voting — all for no clear reason. Two legal audits of the 2020 presidential election results in Pennsylvania confirmed that it was secure, transparent and fair. Detailed information about them is available online through a simple web search. Senator Corman and his colleagues have not provided evidence or substantive reasons for their desire to “investigate” the private information of millions of Pennsylvania voters, irrespective of party identification. Some people still “raise questions” about whether the Earth is flat; that’s not a reason to re-investigate its shape. The minimal duty of a responsible, competent, and honest political party in our system is to protect pre-existing rights essential to popular government, not use political means to arbitrarily question whether people possess those rights in the first place.

COVID discrimination concerning

I implore Americans to think about the current situation of mandated masking, vaccinations and other COVID-19 precautions. I was under the impression that HIPAA was still in effect and that I do not have to share privileged information without my permission or signing a release. There are people already who have lost their jobs and benefits due to choosing not to vaccinate. What about the other communicable diseases out there? Are we going to discriminate based on medical issues such as HIV, hepatitis, AIDS, etc., because Americans are already turning on each other for their own personal beliefs regarding COVID. This all comes down to government control, not safety. I have been taught from a young child that I should stand up for what I believe in, well I’m standing now and I ask that you stand with me and fight these indiscretions forced upon us by our own government. I’m afraid if we stand by and let this happen to us socialism is just around the corner. Will you be a lamb and dumbly follow just because a person in power told you to? There have been many unsavories in a position of power but none have threatened to take away our American rights that people have fought and died for to control us into submission. I urge you to protect you liberty while you still can.

Keller, Thompson side with big financial institutions

Fred Keller and Glenn Thompson are willing to vote yes on the easy bills and amendments covering veterans benefits which pass the House unanimously like HR5293 and S189. But when it comes to legislation to benefit veterans versus big financial institutions, they side with the big financial institutions (amendment to HR4390). “The amendment would keep a military member’s debts stemming from medically necessary procedures from appearing on a credit report, and take other measures to limit debt collection from veterans.” Don’t we owe our veterans at least this much? People rarely have control over their medical debt and often the medical debt incurred by our veterans is a result of their service to our country. Let’s support our veterans in any way we can.