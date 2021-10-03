Letters: Vaccinations are solution to health care crisis; Biden shamed on international stage

Vaccinations are solution to health care crisis

To date, Alaska, Montana, Idaho and Hawaii have all instituted the Crisis Standards of Care protocol for the hospitals in their state. Other states, such as Arizona, have had the protocol in place for a while — and many more are weighing this drastic option. This allows hospitals to make triage decisions about who will get care and resources, and who will not, when there are too many patients and not enough resources. The COVID crisis, and our anemic response to it, has put our health care system in a state of emergency.

This does not have to be our fate. There is a vaccine available, but too many choose not to vaccinate.

Why is that?

Politics.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Republicans chose to use “freedom” from the vaccine as their battle cry. They will regret their decision to polarize their base and use insidious propaganda to make it “an act of freedom” to get sick, “an act of freedom” to infect others, “an act of freedom” to overwhelm hospitals and health care workers.

These health care workers, the same ones that many anti-vaxxers relied on in the past to heal them, are now at a breaking point because the unvaccinated have allowed COVID to run rampant.

Health care workers don’t need parades or pats on the back; they need people to get vaccinated.

The politicization of a national health crisis is a criminal act. Its legacy is not “freedom,” but economic decline, avoidable illness and unnecessary death.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Biden shamed on international stage

In August, the UK Parliament voted for the first time in history to formally hold the president of the United States in contempt! They called President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan “shameful.” The UK Parliament’s displeasure was not that we withdrew from Afghanistan. The UK was unhappy about how incompetently the withdrawal was performed and how poorly it was communicated. Biden’s withdrawal blindsided the UK as well as France and our other NATO allies. Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to contact President Biden as the Afghan capital was being overrun by the Taliban, but Biden reportedly did not return Johnson’s call until 36 hours later.

Only a few weeks later, France recalled its Ambassador to the United States for the first time ever over a different dispute that scuttled their deal to sell submarines to Australia. France said the actions constitute “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners, whose consequences directly affect the vision we have of our alliances.” This unprecedented action and harsh words are coming from our longest ally. France fought on our side in the Revolutionary War!

Candidate Joe Biden promised to restore our historic partnerships, and many of our allies openly cheered when Joe Biden became president. They looked forward to a return to the good old days where they could take advantage of the United States. However, Biden’s string of disasters and his administration’s incompetence have changed their mood. Our allies are learning the hard way that elections have consequences. A weak America threatens everyone’s security!

Election investigation only a waste of money

Senator Corman and anyone else in the state Legislature or in any political party have no right to demand or receive detailed information about me or any other voter in Pennsylvania. It has been almost a year since the election in 2020 and there is no good reason to do this except to bend the knee to Donald Trump. I would feel the same way if it was the Democrats pulling this stunt. Our election was fair, flawless and has already been audited. This is a clear excuse to make it harder for eligible Pennsylvania voters to vote, and the Republican Party expects Pennsylvania taxpayers to pay for this ridiculous investigation into an election that is almost a year old. Stop this nonsense, stop wasting taxpayer money, and stop this witch hunt now!