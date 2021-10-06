Letters: Green movement growing; Helping from behind a screen

Green movement growing

Although I was far away in Colorado, I did hear about a political act of courage that took place at the Elections Office in the Willowbank Building on Sept. 27. Early that afternoon, Laura Dininni, a supervisor for Ferguson Township, changed her voter registration from Democratic to Green Party. I have worked with Laura on several occasions, usually related to environmental items in front of Ferguson’s Board of Supervisors. She has always been a progressive voice of reason during the years I have watched her fight tirelessly for her constituents. The Centre County Green Party welcomes her membership.

Although Ms. Dininni has shared some of reasons why she switched parties with me, I am not going to slam the local Democratic leadership, which includes many visionary politicians and other functionaries. I am less enthusiastic about the state of the Democratic Party as one moves up the rungs of power. I hope others will follow Laura’s lead and join the Greens when they consider this sad state of affairs.

Not only are the Greens growing locally ... they just made history in Europe. The 2021 German Federal Election was held on Sept. 26 to elect members of the Bundestag. Voters there accorded Die Gruenen (The German Green Party) a stunning 14.8% of the popular vote. With that accomplishment, the Greens move from sixth place in Parliamentarian standings all the way to third place.

I hope voters on the edge will join the dynamic Green movement to save our planet from climate change and other maladies.

Helping from behind a screen

When thinking about global poverty the matter of it may feel very overwhelming to people. Questions may arise such as how are we going to solve global poverty? Who is going to do it? How can I help end global poverty? Many people in today’s world take what they have for granted. Clean water, access to vaccines, having enough food for the day among other things.

Thankfully there are good Samaritans out there willing to help and to fight to end global poverty.

Regarding American politics, one may think to themselves, how these politicians can handle the immense amount of problem that not only reside in the United States but abroad as well. These issues include terrorism, the refugee crisis, maternal mortality, among others. How do these political figures not become bogged down and are still able to focus on global poverty and foreign aid?

Here at The Borgen Project, a nonprofit organization fighting to end world poverty, I have learned how it is important to be contacting local leaders such as your representatives and senators on these types of issues. From behind your computer screen, you can help to bring awareness to different global issues by sending an email. It is as easy as that. We must participate in political activism to see change abroad. Ending world poverty not only improves the lives of those who are need, but it also improves the economy and well-being of the United States.

Local art makes great gifts

The chill in the air should remind everyone that the gifting season will soon be here. If you want to buy unique gifts, I suggest you consider the creations of local artists and artisans.

Among the places selling local creations are the Bellefonte Art Museum for Centre County, the Gallery Shop in Lemont, the Green Drake Gallery and Arts Center in Millheim, State College Framing Co & Gallery, the Frame Factory and Gallery and Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery, Artisan Connection, the Douglas Albert Gallery and Uncle Eli’s Artist Marketplace and Frame Shop.

‘Tis the season to support local artists and artisans.