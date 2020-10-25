Penn State United Way campaign continues, and it’s more important than ever

The leaves start to change color around Old Main and the Penn State campus on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. adrey@centredaily.com

For more than 40 years, Penn State has designated the Centre County United Way as the university’s charity of choice. This year, in the face of unprecedented challenges to communities across the nation, including our own, we are proud to continue this tradition.

Under normal circumstances, Penn State’s campuswide United Way campaign includes major fundraising events like Trash to Treasure. This year many events have been impacted or canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — while, simultaneously, many of our friends and neighbors are facing additional hardships, and for the same reason.

We won’t mince words. This year the support of the Penn State community for the Centre County United Way is more important than ever before. The challenges we face are bigger. The need in our community is greater. The stakes, for everyone, are higher.

But we can make a difference — because Penn Staters come together when it matters most. It’s what we do. It’s why “We Are ... Penn State.”

Every year, the money raised during the Penn State United Way campaign makes up 40% of the total dollars raised for the United Way in Centre County. This year every donation — every dollar — can change a life.

A donation of only $5 can provide school supplies for a child for a week. For a family struggling to make ends meet that donation can make a world of difference — and turning that gift into a monthly pledge makes the impact that much greater. Additionally, because the Centre County United Way brings together 28 partner agencies that work across the interconnected fields of health, education and financial stability, there is a resource available to help with practically any need.

Every dollar you donate stays right here in Centre County, invested in proven programs that benefit the greater good. We all win every time a child succeeds in school, every time a family reaches financial stability, and every time a friend can care for the health and safety of their loved ones. When we give, we all win.

We are proud, as representatives of Penn State, to continue this tradition of supporting Centre County through the United Way campaign. We are proud of the impact that Penn Staters make in our community every day. And we know we will be proud of all the support we will see for the United Way this year.

Please, support the United Way campaign. Visit UnitedWay.psu.edu. Make a monthly gift. Make a difference. Make Penn State proud.