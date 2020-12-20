Centre County United Way helps local ALICE families, organizations through pandemic

This has simply been a year like no other in my lifetime! Our family, friends and neighbors face unprecedented challenges from the coronavirus — some have battled illness, others have dealt with reduced work hours, loss of employment, and even faced eviction. The pandemic highlighted the increasing vulnerability of workers who now face a volatile employment market that may take years to recover. As chair of the Centre County United Way board, I’ve been privileged to witness our community’s collective action to lend a hand and support each other through these uncertain times.

I was surprised to learn that last year alone, 9,380 families in our community struggled against poverty. Additionally, 15,852 households in Centre County, despite being employed, could not afford some of their essential needs such as housing, childcare, food, transportation and health care. These families earn more than the Federal Poverty Level of $26,200 for a family of four and $12,760 for a single adult.

These individuals are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed (ALICE). ALICE represents a growing number of households in our shared community that do not earn enough to afford basic necessities. These families have been most impacted by necessary and vital public health and virus mitigation efforts. Knowing these families would be in immediate need, the Centre County United Way launched the Hamer Foundation Community Disaster Fund.

The fund rapidly deploys direct financial assistance for those impacted by COVID-19. To date, the fund has helped 189 families stay in their homes, purchase needed medications, and so much more. Thanks to Don Hamer and Marie Bednar’s generosity and foresight, and donors like you, the United Way was able to immediately respond to the emerging needs of our community. The Hamer Fund remains open, so if you or anyone you know needs assistance, please contact the Centre County United Way. We are here to help.

In addition to standing up the Hamer Fund, the United Way remains committed to raising funds to provide vital and flexible funding to human services agencies. From these organizations, we have heard that they faced immediate challenges from the pandemic, from deploying services in new and innovative ways to reduced staffing. We also know the demand for these services and agency programs has only increased and are likely to continue to grow due to the pandemic’s aftereffects. The United Way is committed to ensuring these organizations have the funding necessary this year and beyond to meet our community’s needs for the short and long term.

I’m proud to volunteer for the United Way but even prouder of our community’s resilient and giving spirit, which seeks to care for our friends and families in times of need like these. This holiday season, let’s be sure to continue to take care of others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and washing your hands regularly. These small efforts make a big difference in protecting the health of all those we love.

And If you are able, consider joining the United Way campaign. Your gifts will support programs in education, health, and financial stability focused on building a resilient community that transitions individuals and families from surviving to thriving. Give today! Change tomorrow! To make a gift to this year’s campaign, visit ccunitedway.org or call 814-238-8283.