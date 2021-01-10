Opinion: Keeping the faith after a dark day in our nation’s history

Free and fair elections, as well as the peaceful transfers of power that follow, are the core hallmarks of our country’s democratic system. Our nation has undergone such peaceful transfers of power in every election year but two: That of Abraham Lincoln and the opposition to which led to the American Civil War, and that of Joseph Biden and the opposition to which led to the events that unfolded last week.

Wednesday’s violent insurrection at the nation’s capital stands diametrically opposed to the ideals of American democracy. The Capitol Building and its hallowed grounds on which our voices are heard at the highest levels of government stands as a symbol of this system. Neither should the symbolism of destruction caused to it and the loss of life caused within it (without the forceful response shown to peaceful protesters who called for racial equality throughout this summer) be lost on our generation.

This was a dark day in this chapter of our nation’s history.

We must not shy away from the gravity of the situation before us — the American experiment of self-government is a fragile one, and we must guard against the erosion of its fundamental pieces with the utmost care and urgency. We must always remember that actions that stoke the flames of division, mislead the American public and erode confidence in the sanctity of our elections without proof are simply un-American. And, we must expect better from our nation’s leaders who swore sacred oaths to protect that nation and its form of self-government.

Those who would make themselves and others domestic enemies of the United States in the personal interest of any one person, party or ideology must be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our nation’s children are watching how we respond to this moment — we can and must do better. None of us can escape the final judgment of history, regardless of how hard we may try.

Ours and future generations of leadership and voters must remember the events of last week as a need to place honesty, integrity, transparency and kindness at the center of our work. The task of healing a nation wounded from within will not be easy, but it is one that each of us can take up daily by practicing empathy and being there for one another.

Despite the darkness of that day, the sun rose again the morning after, and so it did again today, to remind us that this darkness will not last forever. Congress’ certification of our students’ voices in this election — many of whom, including myself, cast their first votes in a presidential election — reminds us that this American experiment of self-government will endure. I am deeply grateful for those Senators and Representatives who stood to defend Pennsylvania and support the free and fair elections administered by capable officials across our commonwealth, some of whom are Penn State alumni themselves.

This time has undoubtedly been stressful, even more so for some of us. To those students, I can only say: Keep the faith, know that you are supported, and remember that our brightest days are still ahead. Reach out to a friend if you need to talk to someone, and know that you’ll always find one in me. If you’re that friend for somebody else, please lend a listening and supportive ear.

If we each do our small part to stay civically engaged and treat others with the dignity and respect due them by their inherent worth, we’ll have left this country better than we found it. Each of us has a responsibility to do at least that.