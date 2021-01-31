Tourism Insights: Residents, visitors invited to embark on ‘Happy Valley Takeout Trail’

Downtown State College restaurants are part of the Happy Valley Takeout Trail initiative. adrey@centredaily.com

Throughout this pandemic, there have been numerous examples of the community coming together to help all that have been impacted. The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB) is proud to have led or been engaged in many of these efforts. As the pandemic continues, so too does the focus of helping our businesses survive so they can thrive again post-COVID-19.

The HVAB and Lion Country Lodging, working in partnership with other valued community partners, are launching a new initiative designed to continue encouraging takeout from Centre County restaurants impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

“The Happy Valley Takeout Trail,” which has support from Downtown State College Improvement District, Downtown Bellefonte Inc., Bellefonte Intervalley Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, and Philipsburg Revitalization Corp., provides participants with incentives to support and experience the dining gems found in Centre County.

The idea generated from the HVAB Marketing Committee, a group of talented individuals from across the county that bring creative ideas and energy to the table. In this case, Amanda Powers of Lion Country Lodging presented the idea. The ensuing collaboration among supporters led to what we hope will be an initiative that is fully embraced by the community. Given Happy Valley’s history of stepping up when needed, we are confident it will be.

Beginning Monday, free passports can be obtained from the above-mentioned organizations, as well as from participating restaurants. Passport holders are required to frequent 10 different participating restaurants to be entered into quarterly drawings for a Happy Valley prize package that includes, among other things, a gift card to the Happy Valley Takeout Trail restaurant of their choice. The HVAB will serve as the collection point for completed passports.

While the initiative focuses on takeout to encourage greater participation at a time when some are still not comfortable eating at a restaurant, in-house dining also qualifies. The Takeout Trail concept is a way to encourage continued support, while providing diners with a chance to win a nice “thank you” in return. Participating is also a chance to not only support their favorite restaurant, but to make it a point to dine at new establishments. The Happy Valley Takeout Trail is a great way to discover the wonderful variety of eateries we have in Centre County, from fine dining and fantastic multi-cultural cuisine, to everything in between. In this way, the Takeout Trail represents another component of the HVAB’s mission – one that took prominence as a result of the pandemic – and that is working to make sure locals know more about and experience what is in their own backyard.

We have amazing restaurants in Happy Valley. The Takeout Trail showcases them to residents and visitors alike. To that end, we encourage all those supporting the Trail to post photos of their dining experiences on social media, using the hashtag #HappyValleyTakeout, to encourage others to join in. Restaurants are also encouraged to promote their participation.

The list of participating restaurants will be available at www.HelpingHappyValley.com and www.lioncountryloddging.com. The list includes establishments from throughout Happy Valley, providing foodies with new culinary experiences while helping to ensure that the area’s food and beverage industry emerges strong from the challenges presented by COVID-19.

It is possible that the Happy Valley Takeout Trail will evolve as the area begins to recover and return to a level of normalcy, and as visitation resumes.