Live United: How the Centre County United Way invests your donations

Centre County United Way is serious about how we invest one of our key resources: your donations to the annual campaign. The 2020 Campaign ended on Jan. 31, and final results of will be announced this week. The process of determining where the money will go begins in March. This process is referred to as Funds Distribution.

Just as United Way utilizes community volunteers to help raise money during the campaign by serving on various committees or assisting with fundraising events, we also ask volunteers to be responsible for recommending a disbursement plan.

Every year the process begins with our partner agencies applying for funding. The concept is simple: The people who are on the front lines, day after day, tell their story. These are the workers who are providing basic needs and emergency services, educating our preschool children, promoting health, wellness, and safety, housing the homeless, feeding the hungry, and so much more.

The partner agencies request funding from CCUW for specific programs they provide to our neighbors. Some of our partners, such as the Youth Service Bureau, provide over 10 programs to the community, however they request funding specifically for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and the youth centers they operate in Bellefonte and Snow Shoe. United Way dollars do not fund the entire YSB and all of the programs they operate. This is a benefit of donating to United Way because you know exactly where your money is going.

Once the agency applications are received in early March, United Way begins to recruit volunteers to serve on panels that meet with each agency for a thorough review of the materials submitted. The materials include a description of the program(s) and the need being addressed in our community. Eligible programs focus on education, financial stability and health. Specific program eligibility, outcomes, client data and financial information must also be included, as well as the agency’s audit and tax information.

Each agency indicates the amount of funding they need each year knowing that if United Way cannot meet the request, they will need to find other ways to sustain the program. One of the challenging things about volunteering with Funds Distribution is having to make very difficult decisions about where the money will have the greatest impact.

Training sessions are held prior to the start of the site visits to explain the volunteer role in the process, the CCUW funding policies, the health and human services needs of our community, how to identify appropriate outcomes and measurements, and more. At the end of each site meeting the panel determines a range of funding for the agency they all agree is appropriate. One volunteer serves as the panel chair and is responsible for keeping the meeting on track and submitting a final report of the visit that includes the funding range.

In a typical year, site visits take place at the agency’s office, but due to COVID-19 the volunteers and agency representatives meet over Zoom. A specific day and time are scheduled for each agency during the month of April. Prior to the visit, the volunteers review the application and compile any questions, concerns or suggestions they have to share. The agency may be represented at the meeting by the executive director, board chair, finance staff, program staff, volunteers and clients. Anyone who can speak to the quality of the program is asked to attend and educate the volunteers about the agency, the specific program being funded, and how they plan to build on their success.

When all of the site visits are complete, the panel chairs meet to determine the final funding recommendation for each agency. Their recommendation is submitted to the CCUW board of directors for approval. The agencies must sign a memorandum of understanding that includes recommendations for improving the program and specific commendations of their good work. Funding is then distributed on a monthly basis for the current program year.

The funds distribution process has been described as the best way for community members to learn first-hand about the programs being funded by CCUW. There are no specific requirements to volunteer and we urge anyone interested in participating in this valuable community process to contact Megan Evans at megan@ccunitedway.org.